Is that iPhone app spying? Apple’s App Privacy Report reveals all

Apple's App Privacy Report is a powerful tool that allows iPhone users to monitor how apps access their data and interact with third-party services. This feature provides valuable insights into app behavior, helping users make informed decisions about their privacy. Here's what you need to know about using the App Privacy Report to protect your personal information.

Stay protected & informed! Get security alerts & expert tech tips – sign up for Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report now.

How to access the App Privacy Report

To access and enable the App Privacy Report on your iPhone (we’re running iOS 18.3.1), follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Scroll down and tap on Privacy & Security

Scroll to the bottom and tap on App Privacy Report

Tap Turn on App Privacy Report if it's not already enabled

Once activated, the report will collect data for seven days, providing a comprehensive overview of app activities.

BEST ANTIVIRUS FOR MAC, PC, IPHONES AND ANDROIDS - CYBERGUY PICKS

Understanding the App Privacy Report

The App Privacy Report is divided into four main sections.

1) Data and sensor access

This section shows which apps have accessed sensitive data such as your location, contacts, photos, camera and microphone. Pay attention to apps that access data when not in use, as this might indicate suspicious behavior.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

2) App network activity

Here, you can see the network traffic generated by apps and the connections they establish with external domains. This information helps identify if and how your data is being shared with third parties.

3) Website network activity

This section provides insights into the network activity of websites you visit within apps.

4) Most-contacted domains

This part of the report shows which external domains and websites your apps interact with most frequently. It's particularly useful for understanding where your data might be sent after leaving an app.

APPLE'S IOS VULNERABILITY EXPOSES IPHONES TO STEALTHY HACKER ATTACKS

Taking action based on the report

After reviewing the App Privacy Report, you can take several steps to protect your privacy:

Revoke unnecessary permissions for apps that access data they don't need

Disable tracking for apps that engage in excessive data sharing

Uninstall apps that violate your privacy preferences

To limit ad tracking:

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Click Apple Advertising

Turn off Personalized Ads to prevent Apple from using your data for targeted advertising

Take your privacy protection even further

Apple’s App Privacy Report is a great starting point, but it doesn’t stop apps, websites and data brokers from tracking you. For full protection, consider using trusted security tools:

1) Install strong antivirus software

Cybercriminals use malware, phishing emails and ransomware scams to steal personal data. A reliable antivirus program can:

Detect and block malicious software before it can harm your device

Alert you to phishing scams designed to steal your personal information

Protect all your devices, including Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, from online threats

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2) Remove your personal data from the web

Your private information is constantly collected and sold by data brokers, making you a target for scammers and identity theft. A personal data removal service can:

Scan and remove your information from hundreds of online databases

Reduce spam, scam calls and phishing attempts

Continuously monitor and automate data removal over time

While no service can remove all of your data from the internet, ongoing monitoring helps keep your information out of the hands of data brokers.

Find my top data removal services here .

Kurt’s key takeaways

The App Privacy Report is a valuable tool for iPhone users concerned about their digital privacy. By regularly reviewing this report, you can gain a clearer understanding of how apps handle your personal data and take appropriate actions to protect your privacy. While not all network connections indicate malicious intent, being informed allows you to make conscious decisions about the apps you use and the permissions you grant.

After reviewing your App Privacy Report, were there any app behaviors that surprised or concerned you? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.