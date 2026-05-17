Your 401(k) is the new identity theft target

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An impostor phoned Alight Solutions, the recordkeeper for Colgate-Palmolive's 401(k) plan, and identified herself as a Colgate employee. She asked to update the contact information on an account. Months later, the entire $751,430 balance had been sent in a single lump sum to a Las Vegas address and bank account. The real account holder, Paula Disberry, was living in South Africa.

Disberry sued Alight, Colgate's benefits committee and BNY Mellon, the plan's custodian, to recover the money. The case was later settled on undisclosed terms. The court never ruled on whether Alight had to restore the funds.

In February 2026, the Government Accountability Office told the U.S. Department of Labor to issue new guidance on retirement plan participant data. The GAO cited eleven separate lawsuits filed between 2009 and 2024 under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the federal law governing private retirement plans.

When account takeover hits a 401(k), the consumer protections that govern credit card fraud do not apply.

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REMOVE YOUR DATA TO PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT FROM SCAMMERS

How the 401(k) account was drained

The Disberry case began when an impostor called Alight's Benefits Information Center. She gave Disberry's name, the last four digits of her Social Security number , her date of birth and the mailing address Alight had on file. That was enough to clear the call center's security check.

She then asked Alight to update the contact information on Disberry's account. Alight did not send an alert to Disberry's existing email address or phone number, both of which it had on file. Instead, the company issued a temporary password through the mail.

Disberry's plan had a 14-day waiting period between an address change and any distribution. Her lawsuit alleged that Alight skipped it. Within weeks, the impostor logged in, requested a full payout, and BNY Mellon mailed a check to a Las Vegas address.

Why the 401(k) account takeover isn’t an isolated case

Heide Bartnett, a former Abbott Laboratories employee, sued Alight over a $245,000 401(k) distribution. She alleged that a hacker used the plan portal's "forgot password" feature to reset her credentials and trigger the payout. Other retirement plan recordkeepers have faced similar cybertheft lawsuits.

The problem extends beyond 401(k) accounts. The FBI's April 2026 Internet Crime Report found that Americans 60 and older lost $7.7 billion to internet crime in 2025, a 59% jump from the year before. Investment fraud accounted for $3.5 billion of those losses, making retirement-age savers a major target for online criminals.

INSIDE A SCAMMER’S DAY AND HOW THEY TARGET YOU

How thieves take over retirement accounts

Account takeovers begin with information someone already has. Names, dates of birth, partial SSNs and email addresses appear in dark web breach dumps , often combined with leaked passwords from unrelated services. When the account holder reuses a password across accounts, hackers can test that breach data directly against the recordkeeper's login portal.

Disberry's takeover bypassed the login portal entirely. The impostor never logged in to Disberry's account directly. She called Alight's call center, used what she already knew about Disberry to clear identity verification and had the contact information changed. After that, the temporary password Alight mailed went somewhere only the impostor could intercept.

Some thieves skip the recordkeeper and go straight for the account holder. The New York Times documented the case of Barry Heitin, a 76-year-old retired lawyer, who lost $740,000 in 2024 after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a federal fraud investigator. The caller convinced Heitin that his retirement accounts were under attack and walked him through transferring the money out himself. He believed he was helping a federal investigation.

How to protect your 401(k) and retirement savings

Federal protections for retirement account theft are limited, but several account-level controls cost nothing and may make takeovers harder.

Turn on multi-factor authentication on the recordkeeper portal. A stolen password is far less useful when a one-time code is required.

A stolen password is far less useful when a one-time code is required. Enable every account-change alert. Email and text alerts for password resets, contact information updates, address changes and bank account changes are the earliest signals that someone else has access to your account.

Email and text alerts for password resets, contact information updates, address changes and bank account changes are the earliest signals that someone else has access to your account. Ask your plan administrator about distribution holds. Some plans impose a waiting period between an address change and any distribution. Get the policy in writing and confirm what triggers the hold.

Some plans impose a waiting period between an address change and any distribution. Get the policy in writing and confirm what triggers the hold. Review statements quarterly. A new bank account or a change in contact information shows up faster on a quarterly review than on an annual one.

A new bank account or a change in contact information shows up faster on a quarterly review than on an annual one. Get an IRS Identity Protection PIN. The six-digit PIN, available at irs.gov/ippin , blocks fraudulent tax returns filed using your SSN.

The six-digit PIN, available at , blocks fraudulent tax returns filed using your SSN. Freeze your credit at all three bureaus. A freeze blocks new accounts from being opened in your name. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have offered free freezes since September 2018.

HOW TO STOP IMPOSTOR BANK SCAMS BEFORE THEY DRAIN YOUR WALLET

Where identity theft monitoring can help

Account-change alerts on the recordkeeper portal only work if the recordkeeper sends them. The Disberry case showed what can happen when those alerts go unsent.

A strong identity theft monitoring service can add another layer of protection by watching for suspicious activity beyond the retirement plan portal. Some services let you link bank, credit card and investment accounts so you can receive alerts when unfamiliar transactions appear. In a retirement account takeover, that could help flag suspicious money movement even if the recordkeeper misses the outgoing transfer.

Many identity theft monitoring services also watch for changes across your credit reports, scan the dark web for exposed personal information and search data broker or people-search sites for your details. Some plans also include fraud resolution support and identity theft insurance for eligible recovery costs.

How to check if your personal information was exposed

If you are unsure whether criminals have already exposed your information, take action now. Start with a free identity breach scan to see whether your data appears in known leaks. Early detection gives you more control and helps you respond before fraud spreads. You can also check whether your personal information is already being used for identity theft, fraud or appearing on the dark web.

See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at CyberGuy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

Retirement accounts can feel separate from the everyday fraud risks we hear about with credit cards, email accounts and bank logins. But this case shows how quickly a 401(k) can become a target when someone has enough personal information to fool a call center or reset account access. The scary part is that a stolen retirement account may not come with the same consumer protections people expect from credit card fraud. That makes prevention and early warning signs even more important. Turn on multi-factor authentication, enable every account alert your plan offers and ask your employer or plan administrator what happens after an address, phone number or bank account change. No one should have to find out months later that their life savings disappeared. The earlier you spot suspicious activity, the better your chances of stopping the damage before it becomes a financial nightmare.

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Should retirement plans be required to send stronger alerts before any major account change or distribution, especially when someone's life savings are on the line? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com Cyberguy.com

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