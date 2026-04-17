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WrestleMania

WWE star Kit Wilson expresses support for Cody Rhodes after Pat McAfee promo, no animosity after 'toxic' move

Wilson told Fox News Digital he had 'no idea' Rhodes was coming after the Pat McAfee incident on SmackDown

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Kit Wilson backs Cody Rhodes after scathing Pat McAfee promo Video

WWE's Kit Wilson backs Cody Rhodes after scathing Pat McAfee promo

WWE star Kit Wilson tells Fox News Digital why he's forgiven Cody Rhodes for taking his anger out on him.

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LAS VEGAS – Cody Rhodes was running hot earlier this month after Pat McAfee was inserted into his WrestleMania 42 feud with Randy Orton just days before their match was set to take place.

Kit Wilson was the punching bag after McAfee kicked Rhodes in the groin, ripped the pro wrestling business and said that Orton was going to save it. Wilson had just finished a match with The Miz against Damian Priest and R-Truth when Rhodes rushed the ring.

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Kit Wilson reading his journal at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Kit Wilson reads his journal during SmackDown at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2026. (Craig Ambrosio/WWE/Getty Images)

Rhodes targeted Wilson with a Cross Rhodes and cut the scathing promo on McAfee.

Wilson told Fox News Digital that he didn’t know Rhodes was coming and that he would be targeted. However, he praised Rhodes’ message.

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Cody Rhodes standing in the wrestling ring at SAP Center

Cody Rhodes stands in the ring during SmackDown at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on April 10, 2026. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"I was just trying to look out for my mentor, The Miz. I was just trying to do the right thing by him. Yeah, I had no idea it was coming," Wilson said. "It was interesting because I think Cody was speaking from the heart there and what he had to say was quite informational and important in the current zeitgeist of the world."

Wilson said that he did think Rhodes’ decision to take his anger out on him was "toxic" but he had no ill will toward "The American Nightmare."

"So yeah, I think he was taking his anger out on me," Wilson continued. "I don’t appreciate it. I do think it was toxic. But I see the side of him that had a lot of things to say. In my own way, I think I’ve forgiven him."

Kit Wilson making his entrance during SmackDown at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Kit Wilson makes his entrance during SmackDown at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 2026. (Craig Melvin/WWE)

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Rhodes and Orton will battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 42. McAfee is sure to be at ringside in Orton’s corner, much to Rhodes and fans’ chagrin.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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