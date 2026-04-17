WWE star Kit Wilson expresses support for Cody Rhodes after Pat McAfee promo, no animosity after 'toxic' move

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Cody Rhodes was running hot earlier this month after Pat McAfee was inserted into his WrestleMania 42 feud with Randy Orton just days before their match was set to take place.

Kit Wilson was the punching bag after McAfee kicked Rhodes in the groin, ripped the pro wrestling business and said that Orton was going to save it. Wilson had just finished a match with The Miz against Damian Priest and R-Truth when Rhodes rushed the ring.

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Rhodes targeted Wilson with a Cross Rhodes and cut the scathing promo on McAfee.

Wilson told Fox News Digital that he didn’t know Rhodes was coming and that he would be targeted. However, he praised Rhodes’ message.

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"I was just trying to look out for my mentor, The Miz. I was just trying to do the right thing by him. Yeah, I had no idea it was coming," Wilson said. "It was interesting because I think Cody was speaking from the heart there and what he had to say was quite informational and important in the current zeitgeist of the world."

Wilson said that he did think Rhodes’ decision to take his anger out on him was "toxic" but he had no ill will toward "The American Nightmare."

"So yeah, I think he was taking his anger out on me," Wilson continued. "I don’t appreciate it. I do think it was toxic. But I see the side of him that had a lot of things to say. In my own way, I think I’ve forgiven him."

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Rhodes and Orton will battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 42. McAfee is sure to be at ringside in Orton’s corner, much to Rhodes and fans’ chagrin.