WrestleMania 42 card revealed as main events and major matches are set

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The WrestleMania 42 card was announced on Tuesday with only a few days left before the two-night spectacle takes place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Three major matches have already stood out to WWE fans as the buildup for them has taken weeks. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton, CM Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns and two behemoths – Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi – will collide in what is expected to be an epic bout between two titans.

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There will also be some celebrity involvement. Pat McAfee, to the consternation of fans, aligned himself with Orton and will likely be featured in the title match in some way. Popular stream IShowSpeed is also involved in a six-man tag team match with Logan Paul and Austin Theory as they take on Jey and Jimmy Uso and LA Knight.

WWE broadcaster Joe Tessitore announced the full card on "Get Up."

Night 1

LA Knight, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag team match

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in an unsanctioned match

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan in a singles match for the Women’s World Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch in a singles match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther in a singles match

Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in a fatal four way tag team match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

CM PUNK TORCHES PAT MCAFEE AFTER HE'S INSERTED INTO MAJOR WWE FEUD, DEMANDS WRESTLEMANIA TICKET PRICES LOWERED

Night 2

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a singles match

Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio in a singles match

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns in a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

The card could always change with potential injuries or other stories occurring between now and the start of the shows.

WrestleMania has been a two-night event since 2020 – in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

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Both nights are set to begin at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN programming.