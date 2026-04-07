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WrestleMania

WrestleMania 42 card revealed as main events and major matches are set

The two-night spectacle at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas begins at 6 pm ET

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The WrestleMania 42 card was announced on Tuesday with only a few days left before the two-night spectacle takes place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Three major matches have already stood out to WWE fans as the buildup for them has taken weeks. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton, CM Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns and two behemoths – Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi – will collide in what is expected to be an epic bout between two titans.

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CM Punk speaking during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

CM Punk speaks during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on April 6, 2026. (Craig Ambrosio/WWE)

There will also be some celebrity involvement. Pat McAfee, to the consternation of fans, aligned himself with Orton and will likely be featured in the title match in some way. Popular stream IShowSpeed is also involved in a six-man tag team match with Logan Paul and Austin Theory as they take on Jey and Jimmy Uso and LA Knight.

WWE broadcaster Joe Tessitore announced the full card on "Get Up."

Night 1

  • LA Knight, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag team match
  • Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in an unsanctioned match
  • Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan in a singles match for the Women’s World Championship
  • AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch in a singles match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Seth Rollins vs. Gunther in a singles match
  • Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in a fatal four way tag team match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship
  • Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

CM PUNK TORCHES PAT MCAFEE AFTER HE'S INSERTED INTO MAJOR WWE FEUD, DEMANDS WRESTLEMANIA TICKET PRICES LOWERED

Stephanie Vaquer making her entrance at Monday Night RAW in San Antonio, Texas

Stephanie Vaquer makes her entrance during Monday Night RAW at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on March 16, 2026. (Rich Wade/WWE)

Logan Paul, IShowSpeed, and Austin Theory looking on during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center in Houston

Logan Paul, IShowSpeed, and Austin Theory look on during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on April 6, 2026. (Rich Wade/WWE)

Night 2

  • Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a singles match
  • Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship
  • Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio in a singles match
  • CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns in a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

The card could always change with potential injuries or other stories occurring between now and the start of the shows.

WrestleMania has been a two-night event since 2020 – in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton wrestling in a ring at Enterprise Center

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton wrestle during SmackDown at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on April 3, 2026. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE)

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Both nights are set to begin at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN programming.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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