CM Punk torches Pat McAfee after he's inserted into major WWE feud, demands WrestleMania ticket prices lowered

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WWE star CM Punk torched ESPN broadcaster Pat McAfee in the opening segment of "Monday Night Raw" after the former NFL player was inserted into a major feud ahead of WrestleMania 42.

McAfee aligned himself with Randy Orton as "The Viper" goes for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. McAfee’s appearance on SmackDown and his late entrance into the rivalry with a few weeks to go before WrestleMania 42, sparked aggravation from pro wrestling fans on social media.

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The former Indianapolis Colts punter explained during his promo on Friday night that he wanted to change the business for the better, and expressed his desire for the company to return to the days of the Attitude Era. He said people like him have "been forgotten about." He doubled down on his criticism during his show on Monday afternoon and took a swipe at the internet wrestling community, calling them "dips---s."

McAfee also expressed confusion as to why there were still tickets available for WrestleMania.

Punk, who is in the middle of his own feud with Roman Reigns and will defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42 against him, dedicated the first 10 minutes of "Monday Night Raw" to Reigns. But then, he had time for McAfee.

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He chided the broadcaster, calling him, "Pat MAGA-Fee" in an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s appearance on his show last year and then took aim at McAfee’s agent, Ari Emanuel, who is also the CEO and director of TKO Group Holdings – WWE’s parent company.

"You think you can come here to the business, my business, to pro wrestling, and run your mouth. Well, you just wrote a check that your narrow a-- can’t cash," Punk said. "You want to talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor, call up that agent that was foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business and this show and tell him to lower the ticket prices.

"I’ll be damned if I’m gonna have you, somebody who kicked a football for a living, come to my business and talk to me about selling tickets and putting a--es in seats. You got a receipt coming to you."

Fox News Digital reached out to TKO Group Holdings for comment.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Punk and Reigns are sure to be in action with Rhodes taking on Orton. Those matches are the two likely main events for the show.

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The official card is set to be revealed on Tuesday.