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NFL Draft

Tom Brady offers advice incoming NFL rookies, welcomes Fernando Mendoza after Raiders make him the top pick

Brady was absent from the Las Vegas draft room Thursday night

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Tom Brady on how Fernando Mendoza's character and maturity will help him in the NFL | The Herd Video

Tom Brady on how Fernando Mendoza's character and maturity will help him in the NFL | The Herd

Tom Brady joins Colin Cowherd to break down Fernando Mendoza's game, intangibles and how they will help him in the NFL.

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For more than two dozen players, Thursday night marks the realization of their lifelong NFL dreams. By night’s end, 32 prospects will hear their names called from the NFL Draft stage in Pittsburgh.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady reflected on the special moment so many young men were experiencing, while also sharing a message with the league’s newest rookies.

"Congratulations to all the rookies who are joining the NFL this weekend," Brady wrote in a post to X. "I hope you can appreciate this special moment… you’ve earned it through hard work, discipline, and determination. You’ve made your family proud, along with everyone else on your journey that has supported you. But this is just the beginning."

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Tom Brady looking on before a football game at SoFi Stadium

Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Brady then emphasized the challenge ahead, urging rookies to focus on what comes next.

"When you wake up tomorrow morning, just know that your career will be defined by what happens going forward. You’ll need to take everything you do to the next level in order to compete with the world’s best."

The Raiders pick card displayed at NFL Draft stage

The Las Vegas Raiders' first overall pick card is displayed during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23, 2026. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Brady wasn’t in the Raiders draft room, but he still had a message for the No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza: "Welcome to Las Vegas @fernandomendoza. Time to get to work. @Raiders."

The Raiders’ top pick has a long way to go to match what the New England Patriots found at No. 199 in 2000 — the spot where Brady was drafted.

Mendoza said Brady delivered a blunt message during his official visit with the Raiders in the days leading up to the draft.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrating on the field

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"It was fantastic. He gave me the message that he's going to push me, and he's not going to be all lovey-dovey. And that if the Raiders draft me, he's going to be a mentor and wants to pour into whatever quarterback the Raiders have — whether it's me, whether they draft somebody else."

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Other notable first-round moves included the Kansas City Chiefs moving up to No. 6 and selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. A short time later, the Cowboys shook things up, trading up to No. 11 to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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