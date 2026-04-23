Chiefs and Browns make first trade of 2026 draft and both eventually fill needs

The Cleveland Browns, rumored to be willing to trade down from their No. 6 overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft, did just that Thursday evening when the traded the pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cleveland traded the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to the Chiefs, in exchange for the ninth overall pick, as well as pick No. 74 in the third round and No. 148 in the fifth round.

The Browns now hold the No. 9 and No. 24 picks in the first round of the draft. They have a total of 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

So the Chiefs gave up three picks in making the first trade of the first round.

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And we know what the fan bases of both clubs were thinking prior to the selection:

Chiefs fans were thinking we know something they don't. And then the Chiefs selected cornerback Mansoor Delane from LSU -- a move no doubt forced by the club's trade of Pro Bowl cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the offseason.

So, the Chiefs fill a major need, assuming Delane is indeed the quality corner they believe.

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ESPN's Mel Kiper didn't like the pick, by the way. He had Delane as the 14th best player in the draft.

"It was a necessity," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former NFL defensive back, responded.

Browns fans weren't thinking that way.

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They were probably thinking something akin to "We screwed up."

This is understandable because they're Browns fans and this could have been the Browns Browning.

Well, the Browns, moving down three slots, gave up a shot to draft linebacker Sonny Styles of Ohio State to the Washington Commanders, receiver Jordyn Tyson to the New Orleans Saints and then the Browns got their chance with the newly acquired No. 9 pick:

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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano of Utah.

Fano is good. And he makes the Browns offensive line instantly better because he's going to likely start at left tackle for them.

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So what will Browns fans think of this pick?

They'll probably wonder why the Browns didn't pick Miami's Francis Mauigoa, who went with the No. 10 pick to the New York Giants and promised "to die for" Jaxson Dart if necessary. They'll wonder this because Browns fans expect the worst.