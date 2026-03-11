Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, siblings look to transfer equity stake to children’s trusts, NFL memo shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steve Tisch and siblings Laurie and Jonathan Tisch are seeking to transfer their collective equity stake in the New York Giants to trusts established for their children.

ESPN obtained an NFL memo that offered some details about the Tisch family's request. The transfer would require approval from the NFL's finance committee before it could be finalized, according to the memo.

If approved, the move would dissolve the Tisch siblings’ ownership stake, with a memo noting they would "no longer own any interest" in the Giants.

"Prior transfers to these Trusts were completed pursuant to 2023 and 2024 Finance Committee approvals," the memo stated. "The Sellers now propose to transfer their entire remaining interests, totaling 23.1% of the Club, to the Trusts. ... Following the transactions, the Sellers will no longer own any interest in the Club."

A request from Fox News Digital to the Giants seeking comment did not immediately receive a response. A team spokesperson told ESPN he had "nothing to add."

It was not clear if the transfer requests were in any way related to Steve Tisch’s name appearing in the Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department in January. Steve Tisch’s name came up more than 400 times in the files. Tisch at the time said he knew Epstein but denied visiting Epstein's island.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments," Steve Tisch said in a statement on Jan. 31. "I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

Federal authorities arrested Epstein in 2019 on sex trafficking charges. Tisch has not faced any criminal charges, although his future status with the franchise is uncertain.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in February said the league would look into Tisch’s association with Epstein.

"Absolutely we will look at all the facts," Goodell said at a news conference in San Jose, California, during Super Bowl week. "We’ll look at the context of those and try to understand that. We’ll look at how that falls under the (league personal conduct) policy. I think we’ll take one step at a time. Let’s get the facts first."

The Tisch family has shared ownership of the Giants since 1991 with the Mara family, which founded the franchise in 1925. John Mara serves as the Giants president and CEO. Despite revealing a cancer diagnosis in September 2025, Mara has remained active with the team, playing a central role in the hiring of head coach John Harbaugh.

Also in September, the Koch family secured a noncontrolling 10% stake in the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

