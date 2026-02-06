Giants stars focusing on football amid Tisch-Epstein ties; longtime agent gives thoughts on potential handling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants organization found itself in unfamiliar territory late last week when co-owner Steve Tisch was found in damning evidence in the newly released Epstein files.

Some of the emails exchanged between Epstein and Tisch appeared to show the two discussing women, in one instance in a rather explicit manner.

It's noise that no one on the Giants wants, and it's noise that Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo are ignoring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just don't look at it," Skattebo said to Fox News Digital on radio row before Super Bowl LX.

"Only thing that matters is ball," added Dart. "That's the only way to do it."

Longtime agent Leigh Steinberg discussed the NFL's potential handling of the situation in a sit-down with Fox News Digital, as well.

"I think it's a matter of how the NFL applies their standards. The very fact you're mentioned in those revelations doesn't mean that you're actually guilty of anything," Steinberg said. "So I think there'll have to be a standard of proof, showing that he was engaged in activities which damaged the reputation of the NFL.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY REFLECTS ON 2025 SUCCESS AFTER INJURY-PLAGUED 2024 SEASON: 'JUST THANK GOD'

"But it's sort of sad, because the Giants have just taken a big step forward with the hiring of John Harbaugh. And I would think he's the type of culture-shifter that will inure to their ultimate benefit."

"You have the release of all those documents, and then the question is, what actually is the action and substance behind them? And so, they will have to evaluate that and make a difference," Steinberg continued. "He does have the presumption of innocence."

Tisch released a statement shortly after the revelation.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with," Tisch said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league would "absolutely…look at all the facts."

"We’re going to try to understand that, and we’ll look at how that falls under the policy. I think we take one step at a time. Let’s get to facts first."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.