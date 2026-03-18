Team USA's World Baseball Classic semifinal win draws massive viewership

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Team USA’s dramatic victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Sunday night smashed viewership records, FOX Sports said Tuesday.

The game drew 7,369,000 viewers on FS1 and FOX Deportes, becoming the most-watched WBC telecast ever on any network. The semifinal matchup went head-to-head against the Academy Awards, which drew 17.9 million viewers but was down 9% from 2025 and drew the fewest number of viewers since 2022.

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The high-stakes game between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic went down to the wire, as Roman Anthony and Gunnar Henderson powered the team to a win. The game also ended on a controversial strike three call that appeared to be out of the zone.

Regardless, FOX Sports said the FS1 telecast itself drew 6,864,000 viewers. It was FS1’s most-watched telecast since 2019 and ninth all time. FOX Sports said the game was the most-watched sports event of the weekend.

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The ratings for the U.S. and Venezuela game will be released later this week. Team USA couldn’t find a way to win against Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final.

Eugenio Suarez delivered the go-ahead RBI in the top of the ninth inning after Bryce Harper tied the game in the eighth inning with a two-run home run.

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It was Venezuela’s first World Baseball Classic win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.