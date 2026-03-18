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World Baseball Classic

Team USA's World Baseball Classic semifinal win draws massive viewership

The game went head-to-head with the Oscars, which saw a dip in its numbers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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United States defeats Dominican Republic, advances to World Baseball Classic Final Video

United States defeats Dominican Republic, advances to World Baseball Classic Final

United States defeats Dominican Republic to advance to the World Baseball Classic Final.

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Team USA’s dramatic victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Sunday night smashed viewership records, FOX Sports said Tuesday.

The game drew 7,369,000 viewers on FS1 and FOX Deportes, becoming the most-watched WBC telecast ever on any network. The semifinal matchup went head-to-head against the Academy Awards, which drew 17.9 million viewers but was down 9% from 2025 and drew the fewest number of viewers since 2022.

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Gunnar Henderson points

United States' Gunnar Henderson gestures to his teammates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The high-stakes game between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic went down to the wire, as Roman Anthony and Gunnar Henderson powered the team to a win. The game also ended on a controversial strike three call that appeared to be out of the zone.

Regardless, FOX Sports said the FS1 telecast itself drew 6,864,000 viewers. It was FS1’s most-watched telecast since 2019 and ninth all time. FOX Sports said the game was the most-watched sports event of the weekend.

Geraldo Perdomo reacts after striking out

Dominican Republic Geraldo Perdomo reacts after striking out at the end of the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the United States, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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The ratings for the U.S. and Venezuela game will be released later this week. Team USA couldn’t find a way to win against Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final.

Eugenio Suarez delivered the go-ahead RBI in the top of the ninth inning after Bryce Harper tied the game in the eighth inning with a two-run home run.

US celebrates a win over Dominican Republic

The United States team celebrates after defeating the Dominican Republic at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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It was Venezuela’s first World Baseball Classic win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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