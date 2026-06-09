Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby won Round 2, but the NCAA is coming back swinging in landmark case

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After a judge granted a preliminary injunction that will allow Brendan Sorsby to play this upcoming season for Texas Tech, the NCAA has already filed a notice of appeal in the Seventh District of Texas that signals this fight is only entering round three.

The ruling from Judge Ken Curry sent shockwaves through college athletics, with multiple Big 12 athletic directors expressing frustration over the decision.

Brendan Sorsby wins court injunction against the NCAA despite betting on his own team multiple times

Conference officials are also expected to discuss potential next steps during meetings this week, starting on Tuesday.

But, the court of college opinion is clearly in the favor of NCAA compliance, as they dig their heels in and press the Texas judicial system for a potential favorable ruling in their appeal.

BRENDAN SORSBY ADMITS WAGERING NEARLY $90,000 DURING COLLEGE CAREER AS NCAA FIGHT HEATS UP

For many, betting on your own team would seem like a clear path to losing eligibility.

But Sorsby's attorneys built their case around his struggles with gambling addiction and mental health, while also arguing that the NCAA breached its contractual obligations in the way it handled his suspension.

The strategy worked, and the injunction was granted.

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Not only did Brendan Sorsby gamble on his own team, but he also wagered on college basketball at both Indiana and Cincinnati, while wagering over $6,000 on other college football games, placing over $90,000 in bets total.

"Did betting on hoops play into that 2-game proposal?," one Power-4 athletic director asked Fox News Digital, rhetorically.

And, while the NCAA filed an appeal in the State of Texas on Monday evening, we could already have a dilemma on our hands with the current judges presiding over the process.

Texas Tech alum could decide NCAA's fate in Amarillo

Appeals can often take months to resolve, though there are circumstances under which the process could be expedited.

One aspect of the appeal that has already drawn attention is the makeup of the appellate court.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS INTEGRITY 'LEFT THE BUILDING' AFTER JUDGE LETS SORSBY PLAY DESPITE GAMBLING ADMISSION

All four judges currently serving on the Seventh Court of Appeals attended Texas Tech. While there is no suggestion that their educational background would influence their decision-making, the optics are notable given the stakes involved.

It remains to be seen whether NCAA attorneys will attempt to pursue any recusal motions related to those connections.

After all, one judge in the original injunction proceedings stepped aside because of ties to Texas Tech.

Whether that becomes a factor in the appeal is something both sides will be watching closely.

What happens with the Big 12? It will be a process

While there is clear frustration among some conference officials, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and league administrators are expected to proceed carefully over the next few weeks.

TOP TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL DONOR SAYS NOBODY HAS 'AUTHORITY' TO 'ENFORCE ANY RULES' IN COLLEGE SPORTS RIGHT NOW

On Tuesday, athletic directors from the Big 12 will hold a conference call to discuss the Sorsby issues, and what type of options they have in the form of punishment.

Because of the court's injunction, neither the NCAA nor the conference can simply ignore the ruling and prevent Sorsby from participating in games or practices.

However, the Big 12 could explore whether any conference-specific bylaws, sportsmanship provisions, or ethics policies provide grounds for separate disciplinary action.

As we've seen in past instances, conferences can use their own policies to issue a penalty towards either a school or student-athlete.

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That's where things become complicated.

Conferences have imposed penalties independent of NCAA enforcement in the past, but any attempt to sanction Sorsby could open the door to additional litigation. And given the outcome of the initial case, there's no guarantee a court would side with the conference.

At the same time, Big 12 conference officials must weigh whether declining to act creates its own set of concerns, especially in the court of public opinion and the weight of other conferences.

For now, Sorsby has the full backing of Texas Tech, and any decision by the Big 12 would likely be made only after extensive legal review.

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So, while a Texas judge might have granted an injunction on Monday, we still have a ways to go before he actually suits up for the Red Raiders.

This one is far from over, as the countdown begins for the 2026 college football season.