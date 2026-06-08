Caitlin Clark buries clutch 31-foot jumper with time running out to give Indiana Fever 78-76 win

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It hasn't exactly been the easiest start to the 2026 WNBA season for the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark.

After Clark missed most of 2025, expectations were high that she would return to her rookie season form for 2026. But after a strong start, it's been undeniably an unusually shaky and inconsistent run of production for the 24-year-old superstar.

She put up more than 20 points in five straight games to the start the year, but failed to reach that level in four straight afterward.

Despite a strong performance against the Golden State Valkyries, putting up 22 points along with nine assists and 44% shooting from 3-point range, Clark's struggled to maintain that momentum. She had five turnovers in the rematch with the Valkyries, then just six points against the Portland Fire on May 30.

CAITLIN CLARK HELD TO JUST SIX POINTS IN FEVER'S BRUTAL BLOWOUT LOSS TO FIRE

Saturday's loss to the New York Liberty was a microcosm of Clark's play thus far. Just 10 points on 28.6% from the field, 33.3% from three, three turnovers and five fouls. Though in a sign of her ability to contribute even when not at her best, she did add nine assists and seven rebounds.

Entering Monday, she was just 14 for 50 from the floor in the Fever's most recent games. More surprisingly, she was just 6 of 22 on 3-point attempts.

With the Fever just 5-5, Monday night's game against the Washington Mystics was an important opportunity to get back on track. And that's exactly what she did.

CAITLIN CLARK DEFENDS COACH STEPHANIE WHITE AFTER SIDELINE CONFRONTATION SPARKS DEBATE

Clark started out strong, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, going 2-5 from three. Coach Stephanie White left her on the bench for much of the second quarter, however, playing under 4 minutes total. Though she still found a way to impress with an incredible pass to find Myisha Hines-Allen for a layup.

In the second half, however, she showed off some more of her trademark shooting. With seven minutes left in the third, Clark made a 25-foot jump shot, all while Cassandre Prosper interfered with her ability to land. The foul was deemed not to be flagrant, and Clark completed the rare four-point play.

Despite the Fever opening up a sizable lead at that point, the Mystics battled back, whittling it down to just two points halfway through the fourth and one point with a minute remaining. Thanks to a loose ball foul, the Mystics took a one-point lead. But Clark drew contact in the lane, giving herself two free throws to give the Fever back the lead. She missed both.

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But again, even while something is just a bit off with her shooting, she found a way to contribute. After a Mystics' turnover, Clark found Aliyah Boston with a beautiful half court pass to make it 75-74 Fever.

The Mystics came right back, taking the lead 76-75 after a late foul. But then, the dagger. Sophie Cunningham threw a long, cross court pass to Clark on an in bounds play, and she buried a 31-footer to give the Fever the win, 78-76.

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After the run of questionable performances, Monday was much closer to a return to form for Clark. 19 points on 7-16 shooting, 4 of 10 from 3, five assists and a steal. Including the incredible game winner.

With the win, the Fever improved to 6-5 ahead of their next game on Thursday against the Chicago Sky.