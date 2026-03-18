Trump raises eyebrows with 'statehood' comment after Venezuela beats the US in World Baseball Classic

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Just moments after Venezuela defeated the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic final, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to send a simple one-word post that divided American fans.

"STATEHOOD!!!" Trump wrote, only adding his initials.

The post came a day after Venezuela beat Italy in the WBC semifinal, when Trump sent an initial post that teased statehood for the South American country if it were to win the championship.

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"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?" Trump wrote Monday evening.

Trump appeared to double-down on that suggestion with his one-word post Tuesday night after Venezuela's victory.

Some followers were encouraging of Trump's bold suggestion.

But some followers were not as encouraging.

"That's a terrible idea that would cost trillions. We can't afford the 50 we have now!" one X user wrote in response.

Another user wrote, "It was just a baseball game. We don’t have to make them a state just so we can say we won the World Baseball Classic!"

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The new year started with the U.S. conducting a military operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The two were brought back to the U.S., as the two faced federal weapons and narco-terrorism charges, among other crimes.

Since then, relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have thawed. An American flag was recently raised over the U.S. Embassy building in Caracas for the first time in seven years.

But Venezuela may have stirred anger among American baseball fans with its 3-2 victory on Tuesday. It was Venezuela's first ever WBC title.

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"My country needs that championship," star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. said, wiping tears from his eyes. "I just want to make my people proud. That’s what I did today."

Venezuela acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared Wednesday a National Day of Joy and made it a non-working holiday except for essential workers.

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"They were with us here in our hearts," Venezuela captain Salvador Perez said of his countrymen. "The World Series, as you all know, is one of the most important championships in the major leagues, but when you fight for your country, that goes beyond. That feeling, the country where you were born and raised, the sacrifices made by our parents, those people that helped us, that’s why this means a lot to me and to Venezuela."

Repeatedly during the tournament, Venezuelan players described the team as a family, and brothers Willson and William Contreras went on the podium together to receive their medals and sing the Venezuelan anthem, "Gloria al Bravo Pueblo (Glory to the Brave People)."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.