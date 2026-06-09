Knicks guard nearly wipes out Michael Bloomberg diving for loose ball during NBA Finals Game 3

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Sitting courtside at a basketball game brings its own inherent danger and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg nearly found out the hard way on Monday night.

The loose ball bounced toward the 84-year-old billionaire during Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Knicks guard Jose Alvarado dove into the stands and nearly crushed Bloomberg in the process.

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Alvarado checked to make sure Bloomberg was fine – and he was. Bloomberg appeared to wave off any help from personnel on the sideline. Even comedian Dave Chappelle came over to check on the former politician.

The Spurs led by four points with 10:36 left in the game. San Antonio picked up the 115-111 win and finally got on the board in the series. Victor Wembanyama led the team with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

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"I really tried to relax," Wembanyama said. "The playoffs is like a whirlwind. It’s hard to put your head out of the water, and sometimes it’s like I don’t even (have) to watch the game back, by the way.

"I just need a little time off, let my brain cool down and recover — recover as much for the body as for the mind."

Knicks star Jalen Brunson led New York with 32 points, five assists and five rebounds. Alvarado had four points in 12 minutes off the bench.

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Game 4 is set for Wednesday night back in Madison Square Garden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.