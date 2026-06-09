Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NBA Playoffs

Knicks guard nearly wipes out Michael Bloomberg diving for loose ball during NBA Finals Game 3

Dave Chappelle came over to check on the former NYC mayor as the Spurs picked up the 115-111 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Trump’s attendance at Knicks-Spurs Game 3 triggers enhanced security Video

Trump’s attendance at Knicks-Spurs Game 3 triggers enhanced security

Massive security preparations are underway for NBA Finals Game 3 in New York City due to Donald Trump's planned attendance. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized Trump's visit. The NYPD and Secret Service have implemented a "frozen zone" around Madison Square Garden, leading to fan advisories and a no-bag policy. Former FBI agent James Gagliano discusses these heightened security measures following a recent Penn Station stabbing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sitting courtside at a basketball game brings its own inherent danger and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg nearly found out the hard way on Monday night.

The loose ball bounced toward the 84-year-old billionaire during Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Knicks guard Jose Alvarado dove into the stands and nearly crushed Bloomberg in the process.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado speaking with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during NBA Finals game

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado speaks with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg after falling into him during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York on June 8, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Alvarado checked to make sure Bloomberg was fine – and he was. Bloomberg appeared to wave off any help from personnel on the sideline. Even comedian Dave Chappelle came over to check on the former politician.

The Spurs led by four points with 10:36 left in the game. San Antonio picked up the 115-111 win and finally got on the board in the series. Victor Wembanyama led the team with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NBA commissioner Adam Silver greeting former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg at Madison Square Garden

NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg before game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on June 8, 2026. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

"I really tried to relax," Wembanyama said. "The playoffs is like a whirlwind. It’s hard to put your head out of the water, and sometimes it’s like I don’t even (have) to watch the game back, by the way.

"I just need a little time off, let my brain cool down and recover — recover as much for the body as for the mind."

Knicks star Jalen Brunson led New York with 32 points, five assists and five rebounds. Alvarado had four points in 12 minutes off the bench.

Jose Alvarado holding basketball inbounds during NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

Jose Alvarado of the New York Knicks keeps the ball inbounds during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 4 is set for Wednesday night back in Madison Square Garden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue