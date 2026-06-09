Pro wrestler Joe Coffey says he felt his last few years were 'kinda wasted,' looks forward to growth with MLW

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Joe Coffey was one of the pro wrestling stars who joined Major League Wrestling (MLW) over the last year to bolster its star-laden roster.

Coffey, a former WWE NXT wrestler, joined the company with his Gallus stablemates Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. The group rebranded as Glasgow Boys on Top (GBOT) and are looking to add some gold around their waists. Coffey was with WWE until May 2025 when the trio departed.

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"I feel like I just want more character development," Coffey told Fox News Digital when asked why MLW was the right place for him. "I want to be able to tell a story. The past couple years I just felt as if that kinda fell by the wayside and was kinda wasted. I have a lot to offer. So does Mark (Coffey). So does Wolfie (Wolfgang).

"I’m really looking forward to just sinking my teeth in and telling some great stories. I got some great ideas and Court (Bauer) has been very collaborative and stuff like that. I can’t thank them enough for giving us an opportunity. I think it’s a perfect fit for just now."

Coffey added that he hoped to have a title around his waist sooner rather than later and wished that for all of GBOT, not just himself.

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"I hope I have a title around my waist," he said. "I think we’re coming, especially now, the GBOT, it’s gotta be pure violence, to be honest. We have had restrictors, orders, before but now when we’re in the ring we just gotta be dominant. As Conor McGregor said a few years ago, we’re not here to take part. We’re here to take over.

"I’m not here to make up numbers. I’m here to show who I am. Quite frankly, I feel as though I’ve been wasted the past couple years so it’s just time to step up again and go, ‘Na, I’m Joe Coffey by the way. Just to let you know.’ I used to wrestle Hall of Famers, sold-out arenas, been a main-event player before that. So, na, na, I got my pedigree. I’m not going to rest on my laurels. But I’m here."

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"MLW Fusion" debuted on Veeps earlier this month, putting the promotion on a global streaming platform for free and opening it up to a new audience.

Coffey called it a "massive" move for MLW and said that new fans can expect a fresh emphasis on storylines that no other company has.

"Actually watching ‘Fusion’ (last) Saturday, I feel as if ‘MLW Fusion’ has what the pro wrestling world is missing," Coffey said. "It has something for everyone. There’s great storylines going on at one time. Again, I feel that’s missing in modern pro wrestling. So watching it, I was like, this is such a good show.

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"I can’t wait for it to take on and let people see what we’ve been doing. … The feedback has been nothing but positive. I’m really positive and looking forward to the future with MLW."