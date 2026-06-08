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NBA Playoffs

Victor Wembanyama puts hand on Jalen Brunson's head, pushes him down as refs look the other way in Game 3

The incident mirrors a similar no-call in Game 2 when Wembanyama threw Jose Alvarado away from the play

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Trump draws massive reaction during national anthem before NBA Finals Game 3 Video

Trump draws massive reaction during national anthem before NBA Finals Game 3

President Donald Trump was at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

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Victor Wembanyama’s aggression on the court was once again called into question as the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks played Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

During the first half, Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson was trying to guard Wembanyama near the free throw line when the 7-foot-4 center put his hand on the back of Brunson’s head and shoved him to the court.

However, Wembanyama was never called for the foul and play continued with the Knicks in possession of the ball.

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Jalen Brunson dribbling basketball against Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama at Madison Square Garden

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks works against Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Brunson immediately got into Wembanyama’s face, and it appeared the Frenchman was smiling before the point guard got back to business.

The incident was similar to one that occurred in Game 2’s win for the Knicks on the road, when Brunson’s backup, Jose Alvarado, went to box out Wembanyama. Alvarado, who has comparable stature to Brunson, was wrapped up by Wembanyama and thrown away from the play.

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Once again, no foul call was made.

The Spurs are known for their physicality, but many believed that Wemby should’ve been called for fouls in these cases.

Jalen Brunson shooting a three-point basket over Victor Wembanyama at Madison Square Garden

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks shoots a three-point basket over Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter of Game Three in the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

San Antonio started this game red-hot, owning an 11-point lead after the first quarter, 33-22. But these Knicks have consistently shown their ability to come back no matter the deficit.

After a second quarter run, the Knicks ended the locker room with a seven-point lead at halftime.

Brunson was a main reason why that was the case, going 5-of-11 from the field for 15 points with three assists and one rebound.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacting during NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second quarter of game three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

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As for Wembanyama, he was an efficient 6-of-10 from the field for 15 points of his own, while hauling in four rebounds and dishing out three assists.

The Spurs are trying to avoid a brutal 3-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series, while the Knicks are hoping they can keep momentum in the second half to have the chance at a sweep in their own building on Wednesday night in Game 4.

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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