Victor Wembanyama puts hand on Jalen Brunson's head, pushes him down as refs look the other way in Game 3

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Victor Wembanyama’s aggression on the court was once again called into question as the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks played Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

During the first half, Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson was trying to guard Wembanyama near the free throw line when the 7-foot-4 center put his hand on the back of Brunson’s head and shoved him to the court.

However, Wembanyama was never called for the foul and play continued with the Knicks in possession of the ball.

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Brunson immediately got into Wembanyama’s face, and it appeared the Frenchman was smiling before the point guard got back to business.

The incident was similar to one that occurred in Game 2’s win for the Knicks on the road, when Brunson’s backup, Jose Alvarado, went to box out Wembanyama. Alvarado, who has comparable stature to Brunson, was wrapped up by Wembanyama and thrown away from the play.

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Once again, no foul call was made.

The Spurs are known for their physicality, but many believed that Wemby should’ve been called for fouls in these cases.

San Antonio started this game red-hot, owning an 11-point lead after the first quarter, 33-22. But these Knicks have consistently shown their ability to come back no matter the deficit.

After a second quarter run, the Knicks ended the locker room with a seven-point lead at halftime.

Brunson was a main reason why that was the case, going 5-of-11 from the field for 15 points with three assists and one rebound.

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As for Wembanyama, he was an efficient 6-of-10 from the field for 15 points of his own, while hauling in four rebounds and dishing out three assists.

The Spurs are trying to avoid a brutal 3-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series, while the Knicks are hoping they can keep momentum in the second half to have the chance at a sweep in their own building on Wednesday night in Game 4.

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