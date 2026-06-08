Secret Service, TSA and NYPD transform Madison Square Garden into fortress for Trump's NBA Finals visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first NBA Finals game played at Madison Square Garden (MSG) since 1999 came with a massive security presence, as President Donald Trump will be attending the Game 3 matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

With Trump becoming the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, everyone from media to fans looking to enter "The Garden" was told to arrive early as security protocols would be much more thorough than normal.

Fox News Digital was among the media pool waiting around MSG, and can confirm the waits will likely be long with the enhanced security that involves Secret Service, TSA and likely more when fans will be allowed in the building.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For media, who are allowed bags and equipment for work compared to fans who must comply with a strict no-bag policy on Monday night, Secret Service and TSA were being thorough with their checks upon entry. A walk through your standard metal detector was next and it was good to go.

Fans could experience more when gates open two hours prior to the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off at MSG, but there are bound to be longer wait times as security and law enforcement personnel make sure to perform their duties to the highest standard.

KNICKS CENTER MITCHELL ROBINSON SEEMS TO BE FIRED UP ABOUT PLAYING GAME 3 IN FRONT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

The scene around the arena was a shock to Monday morning commuters, but made sense considering the circumstances. A security fence was put up around the arena, while NYPD announced vehicles and pedestrian traffic will be closed from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue at 4 p.m.

Thus, no one without a ticket, credential or business inside the restricted area will be allowed in. NYPD was already out in droves in the area, as Fox News Digital captured, ready to enforce the protocols.

Also, watch parties in the area were canceled, with NYPD claiming it was because of security for Trump’s visit.

"The NYPD in coordination with the Secret Service made the decision for Game 3, where we have a presidential visit, that we could not support watch parties right outside of the Garden," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference. "We are looking forward to bringing back watch parties for Game 4. But I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and they understand that that generally means lockdowns of areas and that's what you're going to see tonight at the Garden."

MSG pushed back on NYPD’s stance, saying the permit was denied by local city officials rather than Trump’s presence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has attended numerous sporting events since beginning his second term, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans two seasons ago, the Daytona 500 and the Ryder Cup.

Either way, fans with the privilege of attending MSG for Game 3 at the astronomical get-in prices will need to prepare for long queues and be ready to be thoroughly checked before watching Jalen Brunson and the Knicks go up against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs once more.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.