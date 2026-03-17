Venezuela shocks Team USA to win World Baseball Classic for first time

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Venezuela’s dominant pitching and timely hitting shocked the United States, 3-2, to capture the World Baseball Classic (WBC) title for the first time in team history.

Only Team USA, Japan and the Dominican Republic have been able to call themselves WBC champions. Venezuela, using its momentum from a semifinal victory over Italy on Monday night, had eyes set on history.

But no one could’ve expected what transpired at loanDepot Park in Miami, as the U.S. was held to just two hits and four total baserunners until a heroic moment by Bryce Harper made this a thrilling game in the end.

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Eduardo Rodriguez, the soon-to-be 33-year-old Venezuelan left-hander, had thrown to a 5.02 ERA over the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but you wouldn’t think so the way he was living on the corners and keeping Team USA off balance throughout his 4.1-inning start.

Rodriguez let up just a single to Brice Turang, while notching four strikeouts including two on Team USA captain Aaron Judge. He probably wanted to go longer considering how much of a rhythm he was in, but manager Omar Lopez pulled Rodriguez after 57 pitches. He received a standing ovation from the Venezuela faithful as he made his way to the dugout, where the bullpen had to take over.

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Venezuela’s relievers followed Rodriguez’s lead, continuing to confuse Team USA hitters, where only Bryce Harper was able to muster a single off Jose Butto in the bottom of the sixth inning. But with Judge at the dish at a chance to turn momentum in favor of the U.S., the captain grounded out to third base to end the inning.

At the same time, Venezuela wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard, but they came up clutch in key moments to make it 2-0 by the top of the fifth inning. Team USA starter Nolan McLean found himself with runners on first and second when he yanked a curveball past catcher Will Smith, allowing those Venezuelans to advance into scoring position.

Maikel Garcia lifted a fly ball to center field to get the first run across home plate in the top of the third inning, striking first as Team USA was trying to figure out Rodriguez.

Then, Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu didn’t miss a stitch of McLean’s middle-away fastball in the top of the fifth, ripping it over the center field wall.

If Venezuela had momentum before, there was no denying it as he sprinted around the bases like a madman, getting to home plate as fast as possible to celebrate the moment with his teammates as the crowd went wild.

But the funny thing about momentum is it can switch at any moment, and it came in the bottom of the eighth for Team USA.

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Bryce Harper stepped to the dish with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning following a Bobby Witt Jr. walk. At that point, Team USA had just two hits and four total baserunners, with no one making it past first base.

Harper was one of those U.S. hits, and Andres Machado had just thrown his fifth straight ball to give him a hitter’s count. The next pitch was a fastball right down the middle and Harper put his best swing on it.

As Harper watched the ball fly to deep center field, the crowd erupted, knowing the game was tied off the crack of the bat. Harper screamed as the Team USA dugout came out onto the field to celebrate the home run that rejuvenated the entire U.S. side. Harper gave a salute as he touched third base, and he pointed to the American flag on his left sleeve before touching home.

The U.S. needed that moment desperately considering how the game was going – after all, they were down to just four more outs.

But Venezuela didn't skip a beat in the top of the ninth inning, as Garrett Whitlock, who had been great in a high-leverage role earlier in the tournament, didn't look like his usual self. He issued a walk to start the inning, and after Venezuela's pinch runner, Javier Sanoja, stole second base, Eugenio Suarez smashed a changeup to left-center field for a go-ahead double to retake the lead.

Daniel Palencia got the call in the bottom of the ninth for Venezuela after closing out Italy, and the Chicago Cubs agreed this would be the only moment he could throw again.

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He made the best of the opportunity, striking out Kyle Schwarber, getting Gunnar Henderson to pop up to Garcia, and striking out Roman Anthony to seal an emotional victory for Venezuela.

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