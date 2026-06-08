Trump draws much different reaction at NBA Finals than he did at CFP national title game

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President Donald Trump received a massive reaction from a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

As the national anthem was being sung, Trump was shown on the MSG big screen above the court, and a mixed reaction from the crowd ensued.

While there was some cheering, as Trump saluted the crowd from his suite, the boos from those in attendance rang louder before the video panned back to NYPD officers holding flags on the court.

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Trump was accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, who was on his right with her hand over her heart. Knicks owner James Dolan was also in the suite with Trump on his left when he was shown.

This reception by fans in New York City was much different from another key sporting event this year – the College Football National Championship.

College football fans ate up the moment that Trump was on the Jumbotron at Hard Rock Stadium. Similarly, Trump was shown during the national anthem before the game. As he was surrounded by his grandchildren, Trump waved to the crowd, who went raucous with cheers.

SECRET SERVICE, TSA AND NYPD TRANSFORM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN INTO FORTRESS FOR TRUMP'S NBA FINALS VISIT

New York fans clearly didn’t share the same sentiment as those from Florida.

Trump’s arrival in New York involved enhanced security throughout the city. A security fence went up around MSG, Secret Service and more law enforcement officials performed their duties to the highest standard, which meant longer lines and wait times to get into the arena.

NYPD also announced vehicles and pedestrian traffic were closed from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue at 4 p.m.

And watch parties in the area were canceled, with NYPD claiming it was because of security for Trump’s visit.

"The NYPD in coordination with the Secret Service made the decision for Game 3, where we have a presidential visit, that we could not support watch parties right outside of the Garden," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference. "We are looking forward to bringing back watch parties for Game 4. But I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and they understand that that generally means lockdowns of areas and that's what you're going to see tonight at the Garden."

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MSG pushed back on NYPD’s stance, saying the permit was denied by local city officials rather than Trump’s presence.

Trump has attended numerous sporting events since beginning his second term, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans two seasons ago, the Daytona 500 and the Ryder Cup.

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