Why World Cup 2026 security is far more complex than a Super Bowl, according to a top security expert

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The World Cup will be hosted across 16 different venues this summer, 11 of which host NFL games every fall and winter.

One might think not much will change on the security front, but whatever NFL fans see, it will be that on steroids, and for good reason.

Forty-eight teams will be vying for the coveted trophy in North America in 104 matches, and just about everything we are used to seeing when attending a sporting event will be thrown out the window.

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To use MetLife Stadium, which will host the final, as an example, NJ Transit train tickets are $98, Penn Station will be closed for non-World Cup attendees four hours before matches, and no parking is available aside from "premium parking" at nearly $300 in the nearby American Dream mall.

But on the security front, there are massive changes because for the vast majority of the fans in attendance, everything will be new.

"When you've got different people from different countries who've flown in with different languages, currencies, and unfamiliarity with the subway systems, you have to put more layers of rigor in," Peter Evans, CEO of security company Xtract One Technologies, said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Evans also mentioned how in a heightened political environment, surroundings could get testy rather quickly.

"You have people who have flown in just for that game and spent a lot of money. They might be bringing their political opinions or issues they want to make a statement about at an event like MetLife Stadium, which has global attention and scrutiny. The security risks are different than a Super Bowl," Evans said.

Teams like Evans' Xtract One will team up with the security teams of FIFA, local law enforcement and even other agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which will be at games for safety but not customs enforcement, in hopes of as smooth sailing as possible.

"People start planning for these activities years in advance because there is so much complexity involving local law enforcement, the DHS, FBI, CIA and Interpol. It takes a lot of coordination regarding technology, scanning social media and even counter-drone activities. It’s particularly complex now because of AI software, smartphones, and drones," Evans said.

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"Security people do not see each other as competition. They share a common interest in protecting people. You will see organizations like ours partnering with competitors to deliver the right solution."

It should also surprise nobody if President Donald Trump is in attendance for multiple games - he did attend the Club World Cup final at MetLife last July, and he just attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals. If that's the case, Evans did say that it should be announced sooner rather than later "so people have time to prepare accurately."

"You've got multiple more layers because these activities are a potential target for someone wanting notoriety and impact. When you add a president to the welcoming ceremony, it just heightens the security levels that much more and requires coordination," he said.

Considering the amount of matches in such a short span, Evans believes that security teams will change protocols on the fly and take notes from prior matches all over the continent. And while it is nearly impossible to avoid conflict completely, Evans believes it is possible to minimize the risk as best as they can.

"I think individuals would be very surprised by how much sharing and coordination goes on. We see this with arenas and stadiums; for example, during a Harry Styles tour, all the venues would get together to share what they learned — like people concealing items in Big Bird or banana outfits. There is an unbelievable amount of sharing in a coordinated fashion and debriefing calls after each event to allow time to adjust before the next match," Evans said.

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"The primary focus is to minimize the risk and minimize the impact. You have millions of people attending with their children and families. Ultimately, you want to make sure no one in that fan group is impacted negatively. Is someone going to get drunk and disorderly? Probably. How quickly can you contain that risk so the general population has the experience they should have?

"The win: nobody gets hurt."

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