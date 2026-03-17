Venezuela hero Eugenio Suarez taps faith after shocking Team USA: 'All the glory is for the Lord Jesus'

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Eugenio Suarez, the man who hit the game-winning RBI double to lift Venezuela over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) final, tapped into his faith during his post-game interview.

"I mean, what can I say about this? It’s amazing. God is good, all the glory is for the Lord Jesus. He was with us the whole time," Suarez told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal after being asked his emotions following the 3-2 win over the U.S.

"We have to glorify, put his name in front of everything. Nobody believed in Venezuela, but now we [won] the championship today. This is a celebration for all [of Venezuela]."

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Suárez shared his faith on Monday night after Venezuela came from behind to defeat Italy, when he hit a solo home run. But he knew the job wasn’t finished with one more game left on the schedule before he and his teammates — whom he called a family — returned to their MLB clubs.

It was a dominant performance by Venezuela at loanDepot park on Tuesday night, a surprising showing in which Team USA was held to just two hits and four total baserunners when Bryce Harper came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

VENEZUELA SHOCKS TEAM USA TO WIN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC FOR FIRST TIME

However, the game turned on its head, as Harper hammered an Andres Machado fastball over the center-field wall to tie the game at two runs apiece. The momentum shift was palpable, but Suarez found himself in a great position to bring it back to the Venezuelan dugout.

As Javier Sanoja stole second base, Suárez didn’t miss a 3-2 changeup in the heart of the plate from Garrett Whitlock, driving it to left-center field for the game-winning hit.

He stood on second base and immediately looked to the sky, which Rosenthal asked about – what exactly did he say?

"I just prayed at the time," Suarez said. "I pointed to my family out there – they were happy for me. God is good, man. God is good."

Venezuela’s upset over Team USA, one of the most stacked lineups the Stars and Stripes have fielded in this tournament, marked the country’s first-ever WBC victory. It’s why everyone, from players to coaches, was emotional in celebration on the field after the game.

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"The union – we are together the whole time. We’re not just teammates, we’re all family," Suarez added. "This team is awesome – we are family here. That’s why we play with passion, with love because we feel that on our jersey. We feel our country on the front of us. That’s why this is a lot for us as players, as people, as human beings and as a Venezuelan. Now, we are the champions."

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