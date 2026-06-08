Real Madrid Asks UEFA To Strip Barcelona Of Titles Over Corruption Scandal

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Real Madrid have sensationally called for Barcelona to be stripped of their historic titles as the fallout from the Negreira scandal reaches a definitive breaking point.

Following his dominant re-election victory, Florentino Perez has taken the offensive by submitting an extensive legal dossier to UEFA's headquarters.

Perez Targets Historic Sanctions

Fresh from a landslide 65-35 election victory that secured his continued presidency, Perez has wasted no time in escalating Real Madrid's war against their eternal rivals.

The club has officially dispatched an explosive legal dossier to UEFA, the only governing body with the perceived authority to impose the "exemplary punishment" Madrid believe is necessary.

While previous reports focused on a potential European ban, AS reported that the hierarchy at the Bernabéu is now pushing for the unprecedented step of removing Barcelona's past titles from the record books.

The move signifies a total collapse in diplomacy between Spain's two biggest clubs. Perez has been vocal about the necessity of this action, famously declaring that the relationship between the two Spanish giants is officially dead.

The Explosive 500-Page Dossier

According to AS, the report sent to Nyon is a meticulously detailed 500-page document. It contains what Madrid officials describe as "evident proof" of systemic corruption that influenced La Liga results over a 20-year period.

The documentation reportedly includes a season-by-season breakdown of points that Real Madrid believe were "stolen" from them due to refereeing bias. Perez has been remarkably specific in his accusations, previously claiming that "this year they have taken between 16 and 18 points from us."

By presenting this data to UEFA, Madrid hope to convince president Aleksander Čeferin that a simple fine or temporary suspension is insufficient for the scale of the alleged offense.

UEFA's Stance And The Waiting Game

Čeferin has previously described the Negreira case as one of the most serious situations he has seen in football since his involvement in the sport began in 2023.

While European football's governing body had paused its own investigation to allow Spanish judicial processes to take place, the arrival of Madrid’s dossier puts the matter back at the top of the agenda in Switzerland.

Recent meetings between Perez, Čeferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino are now seen as strategic groundwork for this formal submission.

Despite the pressure from the capital, UEFA has yet to indicate whether it has the legal capacity or the will to retrospectively strip domestic titles. However, the governing body has remained "vigilant" and notably never closed its file on the Catalan club.

A New Era At The Bernabéu

As the legal battle intensifies, Madrid are simultaneously undergoing a massive sporting transformation.

The club are set to present José Mourinho as their new manager in the coming days, signaling a return to a more combative institutional stance both on and off the pitch.

Alongside the managerial change, the club has already finalized deals for Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries, while also securing the return of Nico Paz to the first-team fold.

The dual-track strategy of aggressive recruitment and legal warfare suggests Perez intends to use his new mandate to reshape Spanish football's hierarchy permanently.

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