Trump says NBA is 'good entertainment' despite it being 'a little left-wing' after attending Finals

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President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game on Monday night in New York.

A native New Yorker, Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between his hometown Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, sitting in a suite with members of his family, Knicks owner James Dolan, Bruce Blakeman and others, while NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joined him later.

Trump criticized the NBA for being "highly political" in 2020. NBA players were given the option to wear social justice messages on their jerseys, and numerous players knelt for the national anthem.

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"I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!" Trump posted to X on Sept. 1, 2020.

Fox News Digital/OutKick asked Trump after the game if he felt the NBA had gone away from its "left-wing" tendencies. But it appears that Trump will put politics to the side if it means watching some good ball.

"It's a little left-wing. I think so, tends to be a little left-wing. But it's great entertainment," Trump said.

Trump also praised the NBA for getting "rougher" in recent years, saying he did not remember as tight of defense 10 years ago.

SECRET SERVICE, TSA AND NYPD TRANSFORM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN INTO FORTRESS FOR TRUMP'S NBA FINALS VISIT

Trump received a massive reaction Madison Square Garden crowd on Monday, mostly in contrast with how he was received in Florida for the college football national championship.

Trump’s arrival in New York involved enhanced security throughout the city. A security fence went up around MSG. The Secret Service and more law enforcement officials performed their duties to the highest standard, which meant longer lines and wait times to get into the arena.

Watch parties in the area were canceled, with NYPD claiming it was because of security for Trump’s visit.

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Trump has attended numerous sporting events since beginning his second term, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans two seasons ago, the Daytona 500, college football national championship, the men's tennis U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup, among others.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

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