Landon Donovan recalls life-changing World Cup moment amid players' 'responsibility' of growing game in USA

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Landon Donovan is the reason why so many people in the United States are soccer fans.

In the 2010 World Cup, Donovan scored a last-minute goal against Algeria, giving the Stars and Stripes a victory in their group and bringing a country together.

"That kind of moment, it changed my life forever," Donovan told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I mean, there is not a day that I'm at an appearance or doing something that someone doesn't come up and say something about that. And honestly, the thing I get more than any is, 'I became a soccer fan that day watching that game,' which gives me chills because that is what we're trying to do.

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"Since I was 16 years old as a young professional, we were not only players in this country, we had to be ambassadors because nobody was paying attention then. So we were trying to grow the sport all the time. When one literal 122nd-minute moment of me kicking a ball into the net exponentially expedites that process, it's amazing because you've been working so hard. I did 10 years of appearances and media and playing and all these things for a 122nd-minute moment to do more than all of that."

Now, Donovan is one of the faces of FanDuel's soccer betting during this World Cup, where it is offering promotions like Super Sub, in which if a player you bet on to score is subbed out, your bet automatically transfers to that player's replacement and stays alive through the remainder of the game.

"It tilts the odds a little bit more in your favor, and it keeps you engaged. Usually when a player gets subbed out, we're all p---ed off," Donovan said with a laugh. "So it's gonna be a really fun summer and a couple ways that fans can tilt the odds a little in their favor."

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"I'm at a place in my life where I want to be around good people and do fun things. FanDuel has been great to me, they treat me well, they do things the right way, they carry their responsible gambling message seriously. They really mean it and that matters to me as someone who has young kids who I'm sure will get into this at some point."

Now that the 2026 World Cup is days away from taking place in the United States, Donovan said this year's USMNT may have even more of a "responsibility" than he did to take advantage of a sport that is dying to grow here.

Of course, for the players, there are much bigger things to worry about — but Donovan said it was always in the back of his mind.

"I know what a great World Cup could do because I had it in 2002, and I know what a bad World Cup can do because I had a bad World Cup in '06. And so, in 2010, I was aware of all that. I knew the possibilities and the opportunity that we had," Donovan said.

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"As you get older, you have a responsibility to do your job and to help grow the sport. And it doesn't mean it can't be fun or enjoyable or any of that. It's just, it is a responsibility. That is what these players have on their shoulders, and they know that."

The USMNT begins its quest for its first title on Friday in Los Angeles against Paraguay.

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