NFL facing a domestic violence epidemic this offseason with arrest of Rams lineman the latest case

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was arrested Monday night on suspicion of felony domestic violence as the NFL's offseason domestic violence problem has begun growing to epidemic proportions.

Jackson, 27, joins the growing list of current and former NFL players who this offseason have run afoul of the law and been arrested, charged, tried or sued in civil court over domestic violence allegations.

It is a problem Fox News Digital asked the NFL to address on Tuesday. The league so far has not answered the request for comment.

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Jackson, the Rams' starting left tackle the past three seasons, was taken into custody after Los Angeles police assigned to Topanga Area responded to a radio call of a "battery domestic violence" incident on the 7400 block of Cliffside Court in West Hills, the LAPD told Fox News Digital.

Officers learned the player and a woman had gotten into a verbal argument because Jackson believed the woman was recording him with her phone, according to KNBC-TV. The 6-foot-7, 338-pounder took the phone out of her hands.

Police said the woman had scratch marks on her arms.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and bail was set at $50,000. Due to California victim confidentiality requirements related to domestic violence investigations, no further information is being released at this time.

The case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

This, of course, is another black eye for the NFL because rather than a narrative of the league's offseason being about teams improving or preparing for minicamps, it is another example of domestic abuse by large, strong professional athletes against weaker women.

And that has been the story multiple times this offseason.

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Consider some of the incidents:

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper: Arrested June 4 in Colorado on domestic violence/criminal mischief allegations. He apologized on social media and then pleaded not guilty on Monday. Trial is set for July 22.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs: Arrested May 26 on several domestic-abuse-related charges, including felony strangulation. His attorneys denied the allegations while the phone call to police by neighbors alleges an audible disturbance in the player's home. The District Attorney's investigation is ongoing.

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr.: Arrested on Feb. 7 after alleged domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson, who is his girlfriend. He rammed her vehicle with his as she was driving to the police station in Doral, Florida. He was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated stalking and fleeing/eluding. He entered into the Miami-Dade County pre-trial intervention and diversion program which effectively pauses a conviction until he meets court-ordered conditions.

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice: His ex-girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit in February alleging repeated domestic violence. While the NFL closed its investigation with no discipline, the suit is ongoing.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore: On March 9, he faced a trial on a misdemeanor domestic assault-and-battery charge but at the hearing prosecutors dropped the charge because the alleged victim told them she had moved out of state and did not wish to return for trial.

Free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs: The former Patriots WR was tried in May on felony strangulation and assault charges involving his former chef. The jury found him not guilty. The Patriots cut Diggs in March, ostensibly for salary cap cost reduction purposes. No other team has signed Diggs.

Former New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee: This is the most serious of all the incidents. The former Jets first-round pick was arrested in February in Tennessee after authorities responded to a call at the residence Lee shared with his girlfriend Gabriella Carvalho Perpetuo. She was pronounced dead and Lee was charged with first-degree murder when Perpetuo was found to have suffered severe brain trauma, a broken neck, bruising, bite marks and stab wounds. The potential capital punishment case is pending.

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins wide receiver: Tyreek Hill: He's accused of domestic violence in court filings and became the subject of an NFL investigation. The allegations arose from divorce proceedings initiated by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who filed for divorce in April, alleging eight separate incidents of domestic violence. Hill, through his attorneys, has denied the allegations. No criminal charges have been filed.

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None of this paints the NFL in a good light.

Many players and coaches around the league are doing great things in their communities throughout the offseason, but every domestic abuse arrest detracts from that, and instead adds to a concern that athletes paid to play a violent sport are too often bringing that violence home.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO