Rhea Ripley captures WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42

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Rhea Ripley’s path back to the top of the women’s division was a long one, but on Sunday night, she survived the storm and recaptured the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Ripley won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match back in February to earn a shot at a title. She chose to set her sights on Jade Cargill’s championship. What transpired next was a war of words between the two goddess-like figures in the pro wrestling industry.

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Cargill vowed to bring the disrespect to Ripley, even turning B-Fab and Michin against Ripley in the process. The match at WrestleMania was supposed to be a one-on-one match, but Michin and B-Fab got involved in the action.

Cargill had the advantage for most of the match. And just as the referee was going to throw Michin and B-Fab out, Iyo Sky came to the rescue. She hit a springboard moonsault on B-Fab and Michin.

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Ripley hit Cargill with a headbutt and a Riptide. But she couldn’t get the pin on Cargill.

Cargill hit Ripley with a boot, but it was almost to no avail. Ripley countered Cargill’s finisher, put her in the Riptide and pinned her for the win.

It marks the first WrestleMania loss for Cargill since she joined WWE.

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Ripley is now a two-time holder of the WWE Women’s Championship and a four-time women’s champion overall. Her last reign started on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 when she defeated Asuka in Tampa, Florida.