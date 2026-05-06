Reds closer carted off field after sustaining leg injury just one pitch into appearance

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Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagán crumpled to the ground with an injury after throwing just one pitch on Tuesday.

Pagán was pitching during the bottom of the ninth inning of the Reds’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Pagan threw an 87 mph cutter to second baseman Nico Hoerner and immediately began hopping off the mound while grabbing the back of his left leg.

He took another couple of awkward hops before falling to the ground and immediately grabbing his left hamstring with both hands. He was eventually helped back to his feet by trainers but was unable to put any weight on the leg and was eventually carted off the field.

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"He is such an integral part of what we do," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "He's struggling right now, and we've got to be there for him."

Reds reliever Jose Franco replaced Pagan and walked Hoerner but ultimately got out of the inning unscathed, sending the game to extra innings at 2-2 before they eventually lost in the 10th inning.

Pagan had an issue with that same hamstring on the final pitch of the Reds’ 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants last month but said it wasn’t as serious as he feared the next day.

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Francona said Pagan hadn’t felt the hamstring issue since then.

"I just went and saw him," Francona said. "He said he hadn't felt it. He said he warmed up fine. He goes, ‘I would never do that.’ I believe him."

Pagán was a huge part of the Reds’ success last season, as in 70 games he recorded 32 saves with a 2.88 ERA. This season has been more of a struggle for the 34-year-old.

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In 15 games, Pagan has a 6.43 ERA with six saves and three blown saves.

The Reds (20-16) will look to notch their first win of their four-game series against the Cubs (24-12) on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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