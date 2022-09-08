Expand / Collapse search
Peyton Manning rules out future coaching job after experience with son's football team

Manning retired in 2016 after 18 NFL seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
It’s been six years since Peyton Manning retired from the NFL, and the two-time Super Bowl champion has remained around the game of football. 

Manning and his brother, Eli, host "ManningCast" on Monday Night Football, and Peyton says he’s been a resource to players, coaches and general managers since retiring. 

But being a head coach or working in a team's front office does not appeal to Manning, especially after he was questioned by players on his son's football team. 

Peyton Manning throws a pass during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at halftime of a game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. 

"I don’t see a GM in my future," Manning told the "Colin Cowherd Podcast." 

"Coach? I’m the offensive coordinator on my son Marshall's sixth-grade football team. We got beat in overtime on Saturday. A couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone. So, I think coaching in my future is also out."

Manning told Cowherd that his former head coach, Tony Dungy, advised him to take a year off from football after retiring, which is when Manning realized he didn’t want to get into coaching. 

Peyton Manning was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver.

"I decided after that year that I did not want to go into coaching," Manning said. "I didn’t think I’d be a very good coach. I was good at calling plays when I was playing quarterback. I’m not very good when other people are playing quarterback. Hence, my sixth-grade offensive coordinator job so far. 

"Every time Jim Sorgi or Brock Osweiler went in, sometimes they’d let me call plays in the preseason, and I sucked at it. Three and out, punt every single time."

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speaks during a ceremony to reveal his name on the stadium Ring of Fame at halftime during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. 

Manning also came to the conclusion that he didn't want to be a full-time network broadcaster like Tony Romo or Cris Collinsworth, preferring to have his "fall weekends to be free." 

Peyton and Eli Manning will call 10 "ManningCast" games this year, starting with the Seattle Seahawks-Denver Broncos game Week 1. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.