Jordon Hudson aims fiery message at critics after cheerleading triumph

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Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick, fired back at critics on Monday with a post about her cheerleading team’s success.

Hudson’s team, Cheer Extreme Raleigh, took home a grand national championship and appears set for the world championships. She shared photos herself with her teammates and a video of the team performing one of their routines.

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"#GOLDDIGGER GOT #PAID," she captioned the carousel.

She joined Code Black in 2025 as Belichick was about to end his first season as the Tar Heels’ head coach. She also competed in Miss Maine USA pageants in 2024 and 2025, but fell short of receiving the crown.

Hudson previously attempted to trademark "gold digger" to poke fun at critics of her relationship with Belichick, who will turn 73 next month. TCE Rights Management filed the trademark for the term "Gold Digger," with the goods and services being labeled as "jewelry" and "keychains." Belichick owns the business and Hudson manages it.

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She had been in the crosshairs of media criticism since she shut down an interview question with a CBS host over how the two started dating and has been firing off messages toward detractors ever since.

Hudson has also threatened to sue sports media personality Pablo Torre over his reporting about her relationship with the North Carolina football program.

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Belichick is about to enter his second season as the team’s head coach. North Carolina was 4-8 in 2025.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.