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North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson aims fiery message at critics after cheerleading triumph

Hudson has been competing in cheerleading competitions throughout much of her life

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick amid Jordon Hudson interview fiasco Video

Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick amid Jordon Hudson interview fiasco

Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick amid Jordon Hudson interview fiasco during an appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

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Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick, fired back at critics on Monday with a post about her cheerleading team’s success.

Hudson’s team, Cheer Extreme Raleigh, took home a grand national championship and appears set for the world championships. She shared photos herself with her teammates and a video of the team performing one of their routines.

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Jordon Hudson on the sideline

Jordon Hudson chats with Chapel Hill Police during warmups prior to the North Carolina Tar Heels game against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

"#GOLDDIGGER GOT #PAID," she captioned the carousel.

She joined Code Black in 2025 as Belichick was about to end his first season as the Tar Heels’ head coach. She also competed in Miss Maine USA pageants in 2024 and 2025, but fell short of receiving the crown.

Hudson previously attempted to trademark "gold digger" to poke fun at critics of her relationship with Belichick, who will turn 73 next month. TCE Rights Management filed the trademark for the term "Gold Digger," with the goods and services being labeled as "jewelry" and "keychains." Belichick owns the business and Hudson manages it.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordon Hudson look on prior to the game against the Richmond Spiders at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

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She had been in the crosshairs of media criticism since she shut down an interview question with a CBS host over how the two started dating and has been firing off messages toward detractors ever since.

Hudson has also threatened to sue sports media personality Pablo Torre over his reporting about her relationship with the North Carolina football program.

Jordon Hudson in October 2025

Jordon Hudson attends the game between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

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Belichick is about to enter his second season as the team’s head coach. North Carolina was 4-8 in 2025.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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