How many Super Bowl wins does Peyton Manning have? The greatest moments from the NFL quarterback's career

Peyton Manning is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play in the National Football League. Nicknamed "The Sheriff," he competed for 18 seasons, the vast majority of which was spent with the Indianapolis Colts before he was released and signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012 for four seasons.

In March 2016, Manning ended his career on a high note after taking the Broncos to victory at Superbowl 50.

"Pundits will speculate that my effort and drive over the past 18 years were about mastery and working to master every aspect of the NFL game. Well, don't believe them," Manning said in an emotional retirement speech. "Because every moment, every drop of sweat, every bleary-eyed night of preparation, every note I took and every frame of film I watched was about one thing, reverence for this game."

Manning was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2021 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He holds many NFL records, including most MVP awards. Moreover, the Louisiana native was the first quarterback, before Tom Brady, to win multiple Super Bowl championships for more than one franchise.

How many times did he beat Eli Manning?

Peyton is not the only Manning to compete in the NFL during his 18 seasons. His younger brother, Eli Manning, was the longtime quarterback for the New York Giants from 2004 until his retirement after the 2019 football season.

The pair played against each on three different occasions during their highly acclaimed football careers. In all three games, Peyton defeated the young Eli. The first instance occurred in September 2006 with Peyton Colt's edging out a victory over Eli's giant by 26-21. Four years later, the brother's faced off again, and Peyton defeated Eli with the Colts by 38-14. Finally, the older Manning took home another victory against his brother in 2013 but this time while signed with the Broncos, defeating the giants 41-23.

How many passing touchdowns does Peyton Manning have in his career?

Over his NFL career of 18 seasons and two different franchises, Manning has 539 passing touchdowns – the third largest in the history of the league. The only two people who have more career passing touchdowns are Drew Brees and Manning's one-time rival Tom Brady.

Manning also has the third most passing yards in the NFL at 71,940 yards. Again, he sits behind Drew Brees and Tom Brady in this category.

How many Super Bowls did Peyton Manning win?

Manning has won two Super Bowls over the course of his career. The first victory came when he was a quarterback for the Colts in Super Bowl XLI, beating the Chicago Bears 29-17. Moreover, he completed 25 of his 38 passes with over 240 yards and earned Super Bowl MVP.

His last Super Bowl victory occurred in 2016, during his final season in the NFL. Manning quarterbacked for the Broncos against the Carolina Panthers, defeating them by a score of 24-10.