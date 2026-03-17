Iranian women's soccer players practice with Australian club after being granted asylum

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Two Iranian women’s soccer players, who decided to stay in Australia instead of returning to their home country in the middle of a conflict with the U.S. and Israel, were seen training with a club on Monday.

The Brisbane Roar posted photos on its Instagram account showing Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh with the professional club. It was their first publicly shared appearance since it emerged they were among the players granted asylum in the country.

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The two players were seen smiling without wearing a hijab as they posed alongside members of the Roar.

"We remain committed to providing a supportive environment for them whilst they navigate the next stages," Brisbane Roar CEO Kaz Patafta wrote in the social media post.

Ramezanisadeh commented, "Thank you for everything."

The club plays in Australia’s elite A-League women’s division. The club denied further comment and referred all questions to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs. Brisbane offered Iranian women’s soccer players a "place to train, play and belong" last week.

SOME IRANIAN SOCCER PLAYERS GRANTED ASYLUM BY AUSTRALIA CHOSE TO RETURN HOME, LOCAL OFFICIAL SAYS

The Australian government offered each member of the Iranian women’s soccer team asylum as they were leaving to head back to Iran last week. The scramble resulted in seven members of the team staying in Australia. But at least five left the country to return to their club afterward.

President Donald Trump was among world leaders who called on Australia to grant the women asylum.

At least one Iranian broadcaster called the women "wartime traitors" as they didn’t appear to sing their national anthem before a Women’s Asian Cup match.

An Iranian official brushed off suggestions that the women would be unsafe if they returned home.

"Iran welcomes its children with open arms and the government guarantees their security," Iranian first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said. "No one has the right to interfere in the family affairs of the Iranian nation and play the role of a nanny who is kinder than a mother."

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The rest of the team flew from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur and then to Oman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.