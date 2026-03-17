Chiefs trade for Patrick Mahomes' backup after uncharacteristic six-win season: reports

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Patrick Mahomes appears to have a new backup.

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a deal to acquire quarterback Justin Fields from the New York Jets for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports. The Jets will also pick up $7 million of his guaranteed $10 million salary for the 2026 season.

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The teams have yet to officially announce the trade.

Kansas City was holding its own for the most part last season and were aiming to make the playoffs as a wild card team before Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Chiefs uncharacteristically lost eight of their last nine games and turned to backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Chris Oladokun as the team dealt with injuries at that position.

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Fields, the No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, will find himself on his fourth team in four years. He played his first three seasons with the Bears before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2024. He signed with the New York Jets in the offseason last year.

The former Ohio State standout has 9,039 passing yards and 52 touchdown passes in 59 games played. He started nine games for the Jets in 2025 and had 1,259 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. He was 2-7 in those games.

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The Chiefs will have a viable quarterback to play in case Mahomes may not be ready for Week 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.