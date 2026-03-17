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Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs trade for Patrick Mahomes' backup after uncharacteristic six-win season: reports

Justin Fields played for the Jets in 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to the Rams, Should the Bears trade for Maxx Crosby? | The Herd Video

Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to the Rams, Should the Bears trade for Maxx Crosby? | The Herd

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded elite CB Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the 29th overall pick. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news and asks if the Chicago Bears would be the best fit for Maxx Crosby.

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Patrick Mahomes appears to have a new backup.

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a deal to acquire quarterback Justin Fields from the New York Jets for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports. The Jets will also pick up $7 million of his guaranteed $10 million salary for the 2026 season.

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Patrick Mahomes takes on the Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

The teams have yet to officially announce the trade.

Kansas City was holding its own for the most part last season and were aiming to make the playoffs as a wild card team before Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Chiefs uncharacteristically lost eight of their last nine games and turned to backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and Chris Oladokun as the team dealt with injuries at that position.

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Justin Fields with the Jets

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 21, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ella Hall, File)

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, will find himself on his fourth team in four years. He played his first three seasons with the Bears before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2024. He signed with the New York Jets in the offseason last year.

The former Ohio State standout has 9,039 passing yards and 52 touchdown passes in 59 games played. He started nine games for the Jets in 2025 and had 1,259 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. He was 2-7 in those games.

Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

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The Chiefs will have a viable quarterback to play in case Mahomes may not be ready for Week 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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