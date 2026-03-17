World Series champ takes issue with coverage around Team USA's win over Dominican Republic

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World Series champion Doug Mientkiewicz took issue with the coverage around Team USA’s narrow victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Monday.

The U.S. closed the door on the Dominican Republic in the ninth inning when Geraldo Perdomo struck out looking. The strike three call came as it appeared the ball was out of the zone and below Perdomo’s knees. Perdomo was in shock and the Dominican Republic players were unhappy with the call.

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As one famed New York Yankees baseball broadcaster has said, "That’s baseball, Suzyn."

Mientkiewicz, who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox, suggested on social media that he wished the coverage would have been more centered on the U.S. winning the game than the Dominican Republic losing.

"It’s a sad day when people who were born here and make a living in this country actually make excuses for a team losing and hoping the USA doesn’t win," he wrote on X. "You can cover the games without bias. It was a great game, showcasing the best talent in the world! It had everything, it had mistakes, and everything in between. This is what makes baseball the greatest game in the world!

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"To add to that I was fortunate to coach a lot of the players representing their countries from all over the world. I wanted ALL of them to be successful. Good men who play the game with passion and a genuine love for the game- that being said….FINISH THIS THING!"

Perdomo and Juan Soto were among the Dominican Republic players frustrated with the ball.

"We showed the world who's the best team in baseball," Soto told ESPN after the game. "That's all I got to say."

Perdomo added, "I knew 100% it was a ball."

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Now, the U.S. will take on Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final seeking its second title.