Michigan basketball star says he received stunning offer to play at Kentucky

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Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball star Yaxel Lendeborg suggested in a recent interview he could have been raking in the cash if he chose to play elsewhere.

Lendeborg was among the top players in the transfer portal entering the 2025-26 season as he was set to leave the UAB Blazers. He eventually committed to Michigan, but he said he was offered major money to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

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"They started the number with $7 (million) to $9 (million)," he told The Associated Press in a story published Monday night. "They were pretty much going off on the route like we’ll pay him anything to get here."

Instead, he chose to play for Dusty May instead of Mark Pope.

"I was raised without it and I went my whole life without it," Lendeborg said. "Anything was going to make me super, super happy at the time.

"I was thinking long term. What if I mess up my career because I chased the money instead of a future? Another big reason why I went with Dusty was he didn't talk about money at all. It was all about making me better and helping me achieve my goals."

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Lendeborg emerged as one of the top players in the nation during the 2025-26 season with his NBA potential increasing as well.

He’s averaging 14.4 points and 7 rebounds per game with the Wolverines. Michigan earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Kentucky has the No. 7 seed in the same region.

The Wildcats took criticism from ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale earlier this month for being unable to perform better with a loaded roster thanks to name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

"I’m going to say this right here, I’ve done several Kentucky games, win or lose, $22 million this team [which has been reported] in terms of the NIL for their players," he said. "I think in $22 million, they could have put together a better roster than they did. I really do."

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Kentucky is 21-13 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.