Tom Brady 'hates' Peyton and Eli Manning's mom, former Giants star jokes

Tom Brady hates the Manning family. At least, that's how Eli Manning feels.

The former New York Giants quarterback, of course, beat Brady twice in the Super Bowl (XLII and XLVI). His older brother, Peyton, kept him from playing in three others after AFC Championship losses in 2006, 2013 and 2015.

But the two-time Super Bowl MVP feels that Brady feels strongly about much more than just the quarterbacks that have kept him from five more rings.

"He hates us. He hates my mom. If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like 12 Super Bowls probably," Manning said on Julian Edelman's "Games With Names" podcast.

Brady has had to settle for "only" seven titles instead, but he's gone on the record saying that the 18-1 season still haunts him.

Eli Manning earned the MVP for both of those Super Bowls he won, leading last-minute touchdown drives in each game. Plaxico Burress caught the game-winner with 39 seconds left in 2008, shortly after David Tyree's helmet catch, to win Super Bowl XLII, 17-14, while in Super Bowl XLVI, Ahmad Bradshaw, although reluctantly, found the end zone to give the Giants the 21-17 lead, which was the final score. Brady was sacked five times in Super Bowl XLII and twice in Super Bowl XLVI.

Peyton Manning would go on to win two of the three Super Bowls he played in after taking down Brady. He did not defeat Brady en route to Super Bowl XLIV.

Brady will begin his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title on Sept. 11 when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.