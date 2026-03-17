Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

World Baseball Classic

Trump teases Venezuela as 51st state after team advances to World Baseball Classic final

Venezuela will meet Team USA in the final

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Venezuela defeats Italy, advancing to World Baseball Classic Final Video

Venezuela defeats Italy, advancing to World Baseball Classic Final

Venezula defeated Italy to advance to the World Baseball Classic Final, where they face the United States.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump weighed in after Venezuela topped Italy in their World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup on Monday.

Venezuela was down a run in the seventh inning when they rallied and put three runs on the board and closed out the game with a 4-2 win. Venezuela will now meet Team USA in the World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Venezuela celebrates a WBC win

The Venezuela team celebrates after defeating Italy at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Trump teased statehood for Venezuela after the victory.

"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The new year started with the U.S. conducting a military operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The two were brought back to the U.S., as the two faced federal weapons and narco-terrorism charges, among other crimes.

2026 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC BRACKET, SCHEDULE, STANDINGS

Trump smiles as he speaks

President Donald Trump speaks during a board meeting of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Since then, relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have thawed. An American flag was recently raised over the U.S. Embassy building in Caracas for the first time in seven years.

Meanwhile, the World Baseball Classic final will feature the U.S. and Venezuela. The Americans are in the final for the third time, having already won the championship once before. Venezuela is in the final for the first time ever.

Daniel Palencia celebrates

Venezuela pitcher Daniel Palencia reacts after the team defeats Italy during a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. narrowly defeated the Dominican Republic in their semifinal, which ended with a controversial strike three call.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue