Trump teases Venezuela as 51st state after team advances to World Baseball Classic final

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President Donald Trump weighed in after Venezuela topped Italy in their World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup on Monday.

Venezuela was down a run in the seventh inning when they rallied and put three runs on the board and closed out the game with a 4-2 win. Venezuela will now meet Team USA in the World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday night.

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Trump teased statehood for Venezuela after the victory.

"Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking really great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The new year started with the U.S. conducting a military operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The two were brought back to the U.S., as the two faced federal weapons and narco-terrorism charges, among other crimes.

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Since then, relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have thawed. An American flag was recently raised over the U.S. Embassy building in Caracas for the first time in seven years.

Meanwhile, the World Baseball Classic final will feature the U.S. and Venezuela. The Americans are in the final for the third time, having already won the championship once before. Venezuela is in the final for the first time ever.

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The U.S. narrowly defeated the Dominican Republic in their semifinal, which ended with a controversial strike three call.