Tony Romo’s let-them-score comment gets panned on social media

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current analyst for CBS Sports, faced some good-natured ribbing on social media after floating the idea that the Cincinnati Bengals allow the Kansas City Chiefs to score at the end of regulation.

Romo made the comment while the clock was winding down during the AFC Championship game and the Bengals clung to a three-point lead. The Chiefs, who have a potent offense, were advancing toward the goal line. The theory was that since it was almost a given that the Chiefs would score a touchdown, the Bengals should just get it over with and get back the ball for their quarterback Joe Burrow with some time on the clock.

Of course, things ended up working out nicely for the Bengals. They made a defensive stand and the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal. The Bengals went on to win in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium with an overtime field goal by Evan McPherson. The team—for the first time in 33 years—is headed to Los Angeles to play the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Social media did not let Romo's theory slide.

"#NeverForget Tony Romo suggesting the Bengals—who were winning by 3—might want to let the Chiefs score a touchdown from the 9 yard line with under a minute left so they could get the ball back. Perhaps the single worst piece of football analysis ever uttered on air," Tim Alberta, a writer for the Atlantic, posted on Twitter.

Another Twitter user posted, "Is Tony Romo OK?"

The New York Post, which reported on the social media response, pointed out that the Bengals are underdogs in their matchup with the Rams on Feb. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report