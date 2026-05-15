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New York Giants

Giants star Malik Nabers underwent second surgery to remove scar tissue on injured knee: reports

Nabers tore his ACL and meniscus in September

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers reportedly underwent a second surgery on his injured knee.

Nabers, 22, initially underwent surgery on his ACL and meniscus on Oct. 28. The second surgery on his knee was to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness, according to The Athletic.

Nabers’ timeline isn’t expected to be impacted, as the second surgery took place weeks ago and was considered a cleanup, according to multiple reports.

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New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers being driven off the field on a medical cart

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is driven off the field by medical personnel after an injury during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The team is still hopeful that Nabers will play in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13.

Nabers tore his ACL and meniscus in his right knee on Sept. 28 during the Giants’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The win marked Jaxson Dart's first career start, and the rookie quarterback didn’t even get to play a half with his top wide receiver due to the injury.

Nabers was on his way to a dominant sophomore season before the injury. In four games, he had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

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New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers leaps to catch a pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers leaps to catch a pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart during the second quarter of an NFL game in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

As a rookie, Nabers caught a franchise-record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite poor quarterback play.

The Giants hope that Nabers will continue to thrive as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver for Dart, despite remaking their wide receiver room this offseason.

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New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers reacting to injury on football field

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers reacts to an injury during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2025. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Wan’Dale Robinson departed in free agency to the Tennessee Titans after he caught 92 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns last season. To replace him, they signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency.

In the NFL Draft, they traded up in the third round to draft Malachi Fields. The Giants also signed tight end Isaiah Likely, giving the 23-year-old quarterback another weapon.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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