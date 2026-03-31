John Harbaugh dishes on potential Giants reunion with Odell Beckham Jr

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There could be one Giant reunion in the works for New York.

Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the team signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the coach did not dismiss the possibility.

"The obvious pat answer would be you look at every option, and if Odell is an option, we'll be looking at him for sure," Harbaugh told reporters at the owners' meeting on Monday.

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Beckham, 33, played under Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and was productive as a depth wide receiver. He caught 34 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Harbaugh spoke about the relationship he has with the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

"He and I do talk. We do text," Harbaugh said. "We've maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world. It's not like you don't talk to guys on things like that. And certainly we have."

"We’ll just have to see where it all goes, what’s best for him, what’s best for the Giants."

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Beckham won Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Giants in 2014, exciting fans with his electrifying play. After four seasons, three of which he made the Pro Bowl, the Giants signed Beckham to a five-year, $90 million contract extension in August 2018.

After the season, then-general manager Dave Gettleman infamously said at a press conference the team didn’t sign Beckham to trade him. Gettleman traded him to the Cleveland Browns just over two months after that press conference.

In five seasons with the Giants, Beckham played 59 games, catching 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

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Beckham never recaptured that same form with the Browns, spending just two and a half seasons with them before they released him. The Los Angeles Rams signed Beckham after his release and he became a key part of their offense in the Super Bowl run, including scoring a touchdown in the big game before he tore his ACL.

Beckham last played in the NFL in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, playing in nine games and catching just nine passes for 55 yards. He did not play in 2025 and was suspended six games for performance-enhancing drugs.

He played at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic earlier in March and played well. After the event, Beckham told reporters he hoped it would be a "starting point" toward an NFL return.

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