NFL Week 2 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season has a lot to live up to.

The first week was filled with exciting games from start to finish and should’ve gotten the average football fan looking forward to seeing how the rest of the year plays out. Week 2 will begin with an NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

The last time the Giants played on Thursday night was against the Philadelphia Eagles and Daniel Jones was a top online trend when he tripped over his own feet while he had an open lane toward the end zone. The Giants would lose that game after blowing a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

Washington will start Taylor Heinicke in place of the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick. Heinicke nearly led the team to an upset win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs last season.

NFL POWER RANKINGS 2021: TOP 10 TEAMS AHEAD OF WEEK 2

There’s a lot to look forward to in Week 2. Read below for the schedule, updated scores and standings.

All times are Eastern.

-

Week 2 Schedule

Thursday, September 15, 2021

8:20 PM: Giants @ Washington (NFL Network)

Sunday, September 19, 2021

1:00 PM: Bengals @ Bears

1:00 PM: Texans @ Browns

1:00 PM: Rams @ Colts

1:00 PM: Bills @ Dolphins

1:00 PM: Patriots @ Jets

1:00 PM: 49ers @ Eagles

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1:00 PM: Raiders @ Steelers

1:00 PM: Saints @ Panthers

1:00 PM: Broncos @ Jaguars

4:05 PM: Vikings @ Cardinals

4:05 PM: Falcons @ Buccaneers

4:25 PM: Cowboys @ Chargers

4:25 PM: Titans @ Seahawks

8:20 PM: Chiefs @ Ravens

Monday, September 20, 2021

8:15 PM: Lions @ Packers

-

Standings Before Week 2

AFC East

1). Dolphins (1-0)

2). Patriots (0-1)

3). Bills (0-1)

4) Jets (0-1)

AFC North

1). Steelers (1-0)

2). Bengals (1-0)

3). Ravens (0-1)

4). Browns (0-1)

AFC South

1). Texans (1-0)

2). Jaguars (0-1)

3). Colts (0-1)

4). Titans (0-1)

AFC West

1). Chiefs (1-0)

2). Broncos (1-0)

3). Chargers (1-0)

4). Raiders (1-0)

NFC East

1). Eagles (1-0)

2). Cowboys (0-1)

3). Washington (0-1)

4). Giants (0-1)

NFC North

1). Lions (0-1)

2). Bears (0-1)

3). Packers (0-1)

4). Vikings (0-1)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC South

1). Saints (1-0)

2). Buccaneers (1-0)

3). Panthers (1-0)

4). Falcons (0-1)

NFC West

1). 49ers (1-0)

2). Rams (1-0)

3). Cardinals (1-0)

4). Rams (1-0)