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Tom Brady says he told NFL players to 'chill out' over Logan Paul's comments

Brady and Paul are expected to take part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Tom Brady suggested he had to turn down the temperature between NFL players and Logan Paul as the two traded barbs about athleticism ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Brady appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday and spoke about what football fans can expect from the upcoming game set to take place Saturday at BMO Stadium. Paul is expected to play in the game along with iShowSpeed and Bud Crawford.

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Tom Brady at Super Bowl LX

Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"They’re great athletes. Logan Paul is not really a great athlete. Just kidding!" Brady said with a smile. "He actually is. I saw a backflip from him today. But he literally called out these NFL players and I had all these guys come to me, ‘I’m gonna f--,’ and I’m like, ‘Guys, chill out. We’re not committing any crimes against Logan Paul."

The feud began when Brady and Paul talked during Super Bowl week at radio row ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Brady and the WWE superstar had a conversation about the game.

"I’m actually a little worried for you. You’re a good athlete but you’re like … These guys are at another level," Brady said of his NFL compatriots. "You’re not the level. You’re a good athlete."

Logan Paul watches his brother box

Logan Paul attends the boxing match between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center on June 28, 2025.  (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

TOM BRADY TURNS UP HEAT ON LOGAN PAUL FEUD WITH EXPLICIT SHOT

"That’s cute. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition," Brady added.

Paul later posted a video showing how high he can leap, comparing himself to the way Barkley leaped over defenders during a Philadelphia Eagles game in 2024 on their way to a Super Bowl title.

Brady then called Paul a "b---h" while he was working out with Rob Gronkowski, who is also set to play in the game.

Later, Paul went further and challenged any NFL player to a boxing match. He said he was willing to put $1 million on the line. Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell was eager to challenge Paul, but any hope of the YouTuber fighting an NFL player seemingly was nixed quickly.

Tom Brady points at fans

Tom Brady greets fans prior to the NFL Super Bowl LX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

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Paul addressed the possibility of a physical confrontation with Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, saying, "I wouldn’t be surprised if I throw hands with Tom Brady on the field."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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