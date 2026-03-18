Department of Education celebrates progress after a year of Trump admin's fight to save women's sports

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FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Department of Education (ED) is celebrating one year of its fight to keep biological males out of women's and girls' sports.

Just over 13 months after President Donald Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order, ED is touting its victories in enforcing that executive order, and several other education-based initiatives under Trump, which will be celebrated throughout the week.

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"Just over a year ago, we saw men claiming victories in women’s athletics. Colleges and universities were focused more on diversity, equity, and inclusion than ensuring graduates were prepared for success in life after graduation. Institutions required DEI statements from faculty and held segregated affinity graduation ceremonies for students," Ed said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Academic standards fell, admissions were skewed to favor race over merit, and students graduated with a massive pile of debt and degrees that led to no job prospects. Today, institutions of higher education are changing the game because President Trump is bringing back America’s Golden Age — shifting the culture and restoring our nation’s institutions to greatness."

Since Trump's women's sports executive order last February, several states and institutions have amended their policies to ensure only female athletes can compete in the women's category. This includes the governing body for American college sports, the NCAA, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Meanwhile, the University of Pennsylvania and Wagner College entered into resolution agreements with ED to resolve previous Title IX violations related to trans athletes on UPenn's women's swim team and Wagner's women's fencing team.

Additionally, Harvard removed its prior transgender inclusion policy from the university handbook after the NCAA updated its policy and Trinity University publicly updated its transgender participation policy for intercollegiate athletics in March 2025, restricting competition in women’s sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth.

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"Thanks to the Trump Administration, collegiate female athletes can once again compete on an even playing field and share locker rooms based on biological sex," ED said.

The administration is still continuing its crackdown on other entities that haven't fully complied yet.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is engaged in lawsuits against state agencies in Maine and California after both states refused to comply with Trump, and continue to let male athletes in girls' high school sports.

ED is in a standoff with San Jose State University after the university declined to resolve alleged Title IX violations for its handling of a transgender former volleyball player. SJSU and the California State University system decided to instead sue the Trump administration in an effort to avoid penalties for its alleged violation.

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But Education Secretary Linda McMahon has affirmed that SJSU will not be led off the hook, and has given the school an ultimatum to resolve its alleged violations by the end of the month or risk federal funding cuts and a referal to the DOJ.

ED also has investigations opened into several other entities across the country, including school districts in Colorado, New York, specific districts in California, and the University of Nevada, Reno.