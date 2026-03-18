Kai Trump resumes training for University of Miami golf season following wrist surgery: 'We're so back'

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Kai Trump has returned to training ahead of her freshman season at the University of Miami, just months after undergoing wrist surgery to continue her golf career "pain free."

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, who verbally committed in 2024 to play for the Hurricanes, shared a video of herself on Instagram in the gym doing box squats.

"We’re so back," she captioned the video posted to Instagram Stories, and tagged her coach, Alex Paup.

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Trump, 18, announced in January that she underwent surgery. The announcement came after she made her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika in November.

"Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my fibrocartilage complex," she wrote in a post on social media. "The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics. I look forward to my rehab in the coming months, I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free."

KAI TRUMP REVEALS SURGERY TO ADDRESS WRIST INJURY AFTER RECENT GOLF COMPETITION

In the weeks that followed, she was pictured with a bandaged cast on her left wrist.

Trump has spoken about her hopes to pursue a professional golf career, telling Fox News Digital in a July interview that she believes the University of Miami is the place for that to happen.

"The more golf I play, the better I’ll do. Getting experience. Miami gave me a great opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to that," she said at the time.

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Trump finished in last place at The Annika but made a notable improvement in her second day of competition compared to her first day, improving by eight strokes. She finished with a two-round score of 18-over 158, putting her 27 shots behind leader Grace Kim (65-66) and 17 away from the projected cut line at one over par.