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Miami Hurricanes

Kai Trump resumes training for University of Miami golf season following wrist surgery: 'We're so back'

The 18-year-old golfer shared video of herself in the gym months after wrist surgery

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Kai Trump on wanting to be a pro golfer after college Video

Kai Trump on wanting to be a pro golfer after college

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, says she "100%" wants to be a professional golfer after her time playing at Miami in college.

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Kai Trump has returned to training ahead of her freshman season at the University of Miami, just months after undergoing wrist surgery to continue her golf career "pain free." 

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, who verbally committed in 2024 to play for the Hurricanes, shared a video of herself on Instagram in the gym doing box squats. 

Kai Trump plays her tee shot

Kai Trump, a University of Miami commit, plays her tee shot on the second hole during The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on Nov. 13, 2025, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We’re so back," she captioned the video posted to Instagram Stories, and tagged her coach, Alex Paup. 

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Trump, 18, announced in January that she underwent surgery. The announcement came after she made her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika in November. 

"Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my fibrocartilage complex," she wrote in a post on social media. "The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics. I look forward to my rehab in the coming months, I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free." 

Donald Trump plays golf with granddaughter Kai Trump in Florida on October 27, 2022

Former President Donald Trump, center walks with his grand Kai Trump and her mom Vanessa Trump during the ProAm ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship, on Oct. 27, 2022, at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Florida. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KAI TRUMP REVEALS SURGERY TO ADDRESS WRIST INJURY AFTER RECENT GOLF COMPETITION

In the weeks that followed, she was pictured with a bandaged cast on her left wrist.

Trump has spoken about her hopes to pursue a professional golf career, telling Fox News Digital in a July interview that she believes the University of Miami is the place for that to happen.

"The more golf I play, the better I’ll do. Getting experience. Miami gave me a great opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to that," she said at the time.

Kai Trump and her mother Vanessa Trump

Kai Trump and her mother, Vanessa Trump, girlfriend of Tiger Woods, of Jupiter Links GC, look on after a match between Jupiter Links and Boston Common Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on March 17, 2026. (James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

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Trump finished in last place at The Annika but made a notable improvement in her second day of competition compared to her first day, improving by eight strokes. She finished with a two-round score of 18-over 158, putting her 27 shots behind leader Grace Kim (65-66) and 17 away from the projected cut line at one over par.

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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