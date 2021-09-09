NFL Week 1: Schedule, scores, times and more

The 2021 NFL season will begin with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcoming Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they embark on their quest for a second consecutive title.

Week 1 is always filled with excitement and the start of this season will have all of that in more with key matchups featuring the league’s top superstars, including some stars who switched teams.

Read below for the Week 1 schedule, times and updated scores. All times are Eastern.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

-

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hands off the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Aug. 28, 2021.

8:20 PM: Cowboys @ Buccaneers (NBC)

Sunday, September 12, 2021

1 PM: Eagles @ Falcons (FOX)

1 PM: Steelers @ Bills (CBS)

1 PM: Vikings @ Bengals (FOX)

1 PM: 49ers @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: Cardinals @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Seahawks @ Colts (FOX)

1 PM: Chargers @ Washington (CBS)

1 PM: Jets @ Panthers (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Texans (CBS)

4:25 PM: Broncos @ Giants (FOX)

4:25 PM: Browns @ Chiefs (CBS)

4:25 PM: Dolphins @ Patriots (CBS)

4:25 PM: Packers @ Saints (FOX; to be played in Jacksonville, Fla.)

8:20 PM: Bears @ Rams (NBC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday, September 13, 2021

8:15 PM: Ravens @ Raiders (ESPN/ABC)