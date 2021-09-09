Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 1: Schedule, scores, times and more

The NFL's 2021 season begins with a Bucs-Cowboys game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Previewing NFL Week 1 matchups to watch on FOX Video

Previewing NFL Week 1 matchups to watch on FOX

FOX Sports NFL reporter Jen Hale gives her predictions on the week’s biggest games.

The 2021 NFL season will begin with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcoming Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they embark on their quest for a second consecutive title.

Week 1 is always filled with excitement and the start of this season will have all of that in more with key matchups featuring the league’s top superstars, including some stars who switched teams.

Read below for the Week 1 schedule, times and updated scores. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hands off the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex, File)

8:20 PM: Cowboys @ Buccaneers (NBC)

Sunday, September 12, 2021

1 PM: Eagles @ Falcons (FOX)

1 PM: Steelers @ Bills (CBS)

1 PM: Vikings @ Bengals (FOX)

1 PM: 49ers @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: Cardinals @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Seahawks @ Colts (FOX)

1 PM: Chargers @ Washington (CBS)

1 PM: Jets @ Panthers (CBS)

1 PM: Jaguars @ Texans (CBS)

4:25 PM: Broncos @ Giants (FOX)

4:25 PM: Browns @ Chiefs (CBS)

4:25 PM: Dolphins @ Patriots (CBS)

4:25 PM: Packers @ Saints (FOX; to be played in Jacksonville, Fla.)

8:20 PM: Bears @ Rams (NBC)

Monday, September 13, 2021

8:15 PM: Ravens @ Raiders (ESPN/ABC)

