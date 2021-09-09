NFL Week 1: Schedule, scores, times and more
The NFL's 2021 season begins with a Bucs-Cowboys game
The 2021 NFL season will begin with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcoming Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they embark on their quest for a second consecutive title.
Week 1 is always filled with excitement and the start of this season will have all of that in more with key matchups featuring the league’s top superstars, including some stars who switched teams.
Read below for the Week 1 schedule, times and updated scores. All times are Eastern.
Thursday, September 9, 2021
8:20 PM: Cowboys @ Buccaneers (NBC)
Sunday, September 12, 2021
1 PM: Eagles @ Falcons (FOX)
1 PM: Steelers @ Bills (CBS)
1 PM: Vikings @ Bengals (FOX)
1 PM: 49ers @ Lions (FOX)
1 PM: Cardinals @ Titans (CBS)
1 PM: Seahawks @ Colts (FOX)
1 PM: Chargers @ Washington (CBS)
1 PM: Jets @ Panthers (CBS)
1 PM: Jaguars @ Texans (CBS)
4:25 PM: Broncos @ Giants (FOX)
4:25 PM: Browns @ Chiefs (CBS)
4:25 PM: Dolphins @ Patriots (CBS)
4:25 PM: Packers @ Saints (FOX; to be played in Jacksonville, Fla.)
8:20 PM: Bears @ Rams (NBC)
Monday, September 13, 2021
8:15 PM: Ravens @ Raiders (ESPN/ABC)