Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field with rib injury after taking big hit

Tagovailoa was sacked twice on Miami’s first series, then was hurt on the final play of the Dolphins’ second series

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and is questionable to return.

The first-year starter went down hard after a big hit from Bills defensive end A.J. Epensea. Tagovailoa was attempting a short pass on 4th-and-2 near midfield. 

Tagovailoa appeared to grab his ribs before slowly getting to his feet and walking to the sideline. He was then carted off the field and into the locker room. 

Tagovailoa was sacked twice on Miami’s first series, then was hurt on the final play of the Dolphins’ second series. He was listed as questionable to return with a rib injury. 

Buffalo’s defense has been dominant in the first half, allowing no points. Josh Allen found Steffon Diggs in the second quarter for a five-yard touchdown pass to put the Bills up 14-0 after Devin Singletary scored on a run from the 50-yard line.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP)

Tagovailoa was 1-for-4 passing for 13 yards before leaving the game. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

