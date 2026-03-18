Maxx Crosby describes roller coaster of emotions during tenuous Ravens ordeal, including 'off' meeting

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Maxx Crosby was set in stone to be the next Baltimore Ravens star, but instead, it appears he will be back with the Las Vegas Raiders for an eighth season.

After the Ravens committed to sending two first-round picks for Crosby, the team backed out of the deal due to concerns with his medicals — Crosby recently had meniscus surgery and missed the final two games of the season.

In what Crosby called "one of the most unique, crazy, wild, up-and-down rollercoasters I’ve ever been a part of," it started with lots of emotions with his wife, agent and other friends as he celebrated six months of sobriety just as the rumors started to heat up.

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But things started off oddly when after the trade was made, he flew to Washington, D.C., and then drove two hours to Baltimore.

"That s--- was weak," Crosby said on his podcast, "The Rush."

Crosby then said he didn't see either general manager Eric DeCosta or head coach Jesse Minter for "five hours," which struck him as odd. Then, once he got to meet Minter, he knew something was up.

"I dap him up, and you can just tell the energy was off … He had a blank face," Crosby said. "Not thinking anything of it, maybe he's different. I don’t know him.

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"I go into the room, they sit me down on the couch and go, ‘I don’t know how to say this. One of our doctors has concerns with the results, with your knee. Some of them are concerned about the future. We really want you. We’re just gonna have to get more and more opinions.’"

That meeting with Minter left Crosby "freaking out," and he got a call saying that the Ravens were backing out, which left him "f---ing livid" and on a private jet back to Las Vegas.

"It was crazy, bro. It was so much going on," Crosby said.

However, it did not stop Crosby from waking up before 5 a.m. the next morning to get a workout in at the Raiders facility.

The Ravens quickly pivoted after the Crosby deal fell through, signing former Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract with $60 million guaranteed.

"Everything happens for a reason. Believe nothing you hear & half of what you see. I’m a Raider. I’m back. Run that s---," Crosby posted to X shortly after the trade was canceled.

Last season, in 15 games, Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. His sack numbers are particularly impressive because the team was losing so often that Crosby wasn’t afforded the same number of opportunities to rush the quarterback compared to defenders on better teams.

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Crosby made his fifth career Pro Bowl last season.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.