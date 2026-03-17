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Broadcaster Tim Brando suggests sports fans get confused where to watch games as streaming takes over

Brando believes it's more than just the NFL, but the league's media rights deal could make things worse for that demographic

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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FOX Sports broadcaster Tim Brando talks streaming issue Video

FOX Sports broadcaster Tim Brando talks streaming issue

FOX Sports broadcaster Tim Brando appeared on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" and spoke about a hidden issue with streaming in 2026.

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As the NFL continues to expand its reach, more media companies are looking for their piece of the TV rights pie. 

But as the media rights deal currently sits, there is already a demographic of fans who view it all as too much. And fans may have to figure out how to access even more platforms, with the league expected to rip up its current paperwork for a more lucrative media rights deal, where additional media partners could get involved. 

Tim Brando, the longtime sports broadcaster who currently works with FOX Sports, believes there are Americans who don’t like where the NFL, and sports leagues in general, are headed with the use of so many platforms. 

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Roger Goodell talks to the media

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during his state of the NFL news conference ahead of the Super Bowl LX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in San Jose, California, on Feb. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"I’m here to tell you, a lot of America isn’t ready for it and doesn’t like it," Brando said on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

The NFL’s current primetime game slots include Netflix, ESPN, Peacock ("Sunday Night Football," which also airs on NBC) and Amazon Prime Video ("Thursday Night Football"). If other players get involved, consumers will have another platform to keep track of, not to mention the cost of another subscription on top of how else they consume the league’s games each year. 

Brando explained to Dakich how he feels from a March Madness standpoint. 

EX-NFL STAR SHAWNE MERRIMAN ADVOCATING FOR PLAYERS TO GET PAID MORE WHEN TV RIGHTS DEALS EXPLODE

"A lot of people that are not just our age, but people who are a little younger were searching trying to find Big East Tournament games and they couldn’t get it," he explained, pointing to how there was a demographic that didn’t know where to access tournament games since they were no longer on FOX. "They were on Peacock, OK? 

Tim Brando speaks into microphone

Fox college basketball announcer Tim Brando on air before during a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Providence Friars on March 20, 2024 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

"The regular over-air networks like CBS, FOX, NBC over the air, and ABC – we’ve spent a lot of money and you’re not getting the revenue streams that you get from an Amazon, from an Apple, from a Netflix, or, in cable, you’re not getting what obviously ESPN all those years got in overcharging everyone to get the games on ESPN. Those networks, if you’re in over-the-air, legacy networks, it’s costing so much that now streaming is beginning to take over. 

"In doing so, people in our generation, and I’d say even down into the 50s and early 40s, people are like, "Where’s the game? I can’t find the game.’"

The FCC said last month it would seek public comment about the ongoing shift of live sports from broadcast channels to streaming services, which includes the other major sports leagues in the country like the NBA, MLB and more. For the NFL specifically, to catch every ounce of action throughout the 2025 season, fans had to pay at least $575, with some spending nearly $800. 

Tim Brando speaks into headset

Fox sports play by play announcer Tim Brando before the game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Prudential Center on Nov. 16, 2022 in Newark, NJ. (Porter Binks/Getty Images)

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The price tag may increase sooner than later, too, if the NFL figures out a new media rights deal that is likely to be more than its roughly $10 billion per year in revenue. 

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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