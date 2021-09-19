Jets' Zach Wilson throws 3 interceptions in historically bad first half vs Patriots

Zach Wilson’s struggles continued in Week 2 as the New York Jets rookie quarterback had a historically bad first half against the New England Patriots .

Wilson threw three interceptions in the first half Sunday, becoming the first player in league history since at least 1991 to throw interceptions on each of his first two pass attempts in a game and the first to throw three in his first five attempts, according to NFL research.

By that point, Wilson had thrown four interceptions in his first six NFL quarters.

The Jets’ defense, though, stepped up, keeping the deficit to 10-3 at the end of the first half despite the three turnovers.

Wilson returned for the third quarter to throw his fourth interception of the game and fifth on the season, resulting in a 33-yard return. The Pats’ Damien Harris later scored on a 26-yard run.

New England later registered a field goal to give the Pats a 19-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.