Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Baker Mayfield gives fans scare with shoulder injury, returns to score TD

Baker Mayfield exited the game after trying to make a tackle

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Baker Mayfield had Cleveland Browns fans holding their collective breath on Sunday.

Mayfield threw an interception to Houston Texans defensive back Justin Reid and as the quarterback was trying to make a tackle, he leaned with his shoulder and came up hurting.

Mayfield was seen grabbing his left shoulder after the tackle and he was taken to the locker room for an evaluation. He didn’t miss too much time, though the Texans did get a touchdown after the turnover.

At the 2-minute warning, Mayfield was 10-for-12 with 118 yards and the interception. He would later run the ball in for a touchdown to tie the game with the Texans 14-14.

Last week, Mayfield was 21-for-28 with 321 passing yards and an interception. He did not have a touchdown pass in that game either. He had seven yards on the ground.

Before the game, Mayfield honored a fallen U.S. service member on his pregame cleats. 

Cleveland is looking to get their first win over the season. The Browns lost a lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and ended up taking the loss in the game. The Texans were able to put up a victory against divisional foe Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com