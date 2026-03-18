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WNBA

WNBA, players strike late-night deal for new CBA

The league is on track to begin on May 8

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WNBA needs Caitlin Clark more than she needs the league, longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick says Video

WNBA needs Caitlin Clark more than she needs the league, longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick says

WNBA needs Caitlin Clark more than she needs the league, longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick says during an appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

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The WNBA and its players union reached a deal in principle on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), keeping the league on track to tip off on May 8.

Lawyers on both sides will continue to hammer home the specifics of the new CBA. A term sheet is expected to be done in the next day or two and then it will head to the players union to be ratified and later approved by the league’s Board of Governors.

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Caitlin Clark drives to the basket

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) in the second quarter at TD Garden on July 15, 2025. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

"I just want to say we have aligned on key elements of a new collective bargaining agreement together. We still need to finalize a formal term sheet, but the progress made in these discussions marks a transformative step forward for players and the league," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "It underscores a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game. So, we’ll share additional details as they become available."

The deal is expected to reflect the rapid growth over the last two seasons. The league exploded in popularity with the emergence of Caitlin Clark in 2024, along with some of the other members of her rookie class.

Players’ salaries are also expected to increase fourfold from last season.

Cathy Engelbert talks to players

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena on Oct. 3, 2025. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

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"For the first time, player salaries are tied to a truly meaningful share of league revenue, driving exponential growth in the salary cap, increasing average compensation beyond half a million dollars and raising the standard across facilities, staffing and support," union president Nneka Ogwumike said.

The two sides pushed hard this week to get a deal done, sometimes negotiating into the wee hours of the morning. They came to an agreement at around 2:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

"The deal is going to be transformational," union vice president Breanna Stewart said. "It's going to build and help create a system where everybody is getting exactly what they deserve and more from on the court and off the court aspects."

A'ja Wilson in the WNBA Finals

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025.  (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

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The league will now begin a fast break toward the season. The team will hold two expansion drafts with the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire joining the league this season. Free agency will also kickoff shortly along with training camp, which is expected to take place six days after the draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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